The Bob Button Big Band is this week’s Concert on the Green

This week’s Concert on the Green will be the Bob Button Big Band, who will perform on the Redding Green on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. For more than 35 years, the Bob Button Big Band has entertained audiences in the New York Metropolitan area with music from the Big Band Era.

The band has played at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, The New York Athletic Club, Playhouse on the Green in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Glen Island Casino, Hyatt Regency for the 2000 Millennium, the Greenwich Town Party with Paul Simon and Santana, and numerous summer concerts in Fairfield County.

The Concert on the Green series is presented annually by the Redding Park & Recreation department, and features free concerts on the Town Green, located on Route 107 near the police department.

The concert is free of charge, though parking is sometimes limited.

General reminders

Redding Park & Recreation asks those attending the Concerts on the Green to consider a few rules and reminders:

Please keep an eye on the kids to make sure they are playing safely in back of the gazebo away from concert patrons. Only “soft types” of balls are allowed at the concerts.

Please make sure your children are not in the Parade Path Garden or climbing the young trees.

Use of gazebo during the show will be limited to parents with their children since children frequently jump off of the gazebo without parental supervision.

Dogs are welcome at the concerts, but please keep in mind that there are many people and small children at this event. Please leash your dogs, keep them under your control and, of course, clean up after them.

Please remember to pack out your own trash. We don’t have garbage cans since we feel each person can pack up what they brought in. The Girl Scouts’ trash containers are for their patrons only. Please help them by completely cleaning up your area and packing it to your home.

For the enjoyment of all, there is no smoking anywhere on the Redding Town Green during the concerts. Smoking is only permitted on the other side of the roadways.

Call 938-5036 Ext. 3 for rain cancellation information.

Parking information

All cars should park in the following locations when attending Concerts on the Green: