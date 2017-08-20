Board of Finance member gives thanks for endorsement

To the Editor:

I want to express my thanks to the members of the Democratic Town Committee, its Nominating Committee, the Democrats at the Caucus and the Democrats who signed my primary petition for their endorsement of my candidacy to remain a member of the Board of Finance.

Though I, the Democratic Town Committee’s overwhelming choice to be a Democratic nominee for the Board of Finance, fell one vote short at the Caucus, I am confident that my experience on the Region 9 Board of Education and the Board of Finance, as well as my record of service to the Democratic Party and support for budgets that are fair to all Redding citizens, make me your best choice to defeat the Republican candidate in the fall.

During my eleven years serving on Region 9, which is both a Board of Finance and a Board of Education, my colleagues elected me chair of the Curriculum Committee, treasurer, vice-chair and chair of the Board.

While on the Board, I fought for educational excellence at Joel Barlow, transparent and responsible budgets, and helped plan to proactively address both the large increase and the current decrease in Barlow enrollment.

As an active member of the Redding-Georgetown Democratic Town Committee, I’ve served as treasurer for 10 years and I’m now in my second year as chair of the Democratic party.

Throughout my tenure, I’ve displayed a strong and consistent commitment to Democratic candidates, both in and outside of Redding. During that time, Democratic registrations surged and we’ve gained seats on both the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Finance.

I encourage all Democrats to consider my commitment to our town, to our party and to my vision of a Redding that continues to have outstanding schools, vast open spaces, a wonderful library, a senior tax credit and moderate budgets that are fair to all taxpayers.

Mark Lewis