Redding Heritage Center News and Activities

Special programs and notes…

Flu clinics — Flu shots are offered at the community center on Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., administered by Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA). Walk-ins accepted. There is no need to schedule an appointment.

Medicare open enrollment — A representative from the RVNA will be here to present general and “what’s new” information about Medicare and its options for the 2017-18 program. This is a free offering scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. Register by contacting the Heritage Center office.

Genealogy classes — Registration is happening now. Instructor, Toni McKeen will helping participant’s research their family lineage with classes beginning Sept. 25. The advanced class will meet at 1:30 p.m. and beginner’s class at 3:30 p.m. for a series of eight weeks. The fee for the eight-week course is $64.

Opera talks — Jean Schroeder will give opera talks on Sept. 12, Oct. 17, Nov. 14, Dec. 5, Jan.16, March 13, April 10 and May 15. Each session will begin promptly at 10 a.m. in the card room. There are also flyers from the Ridgefield Playhouse with the listings and dates of HD opera broadcasts for the Oct. 2017 to April 2018 season. Stop by the office to pick one up.

Be good to yourself — Reiki practitioner Linda Lubin and massage and acupuncture practitioner Beth Dobsevage (both licensed) are available for private sessions (must be scheduled a week in advance) for helping to restore health. Schedule an appointment and inquire about fees by calling the Heritage Center office.

Heritage Center shutdown — As in previous years, Heritage Center activities are temporarily suspended during the Mark Twain Library Book Fair, which is held at the Community Center during the Labor Day weekend. The book fair committee uses its activity rooms the week of Aug. 28 to set up for the fair, and again the week of Sept. 4 to clean up after the fair. During those two weeks, there will not be regular classes except for the Yoga for the Rest of Us class, which will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (in the computer room and lounge), the Current Events discussion, which will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6 in the card room, and a Bridge session on Thursday, Sept. 7 will meet in the card room.

Tai Chi in the Country — Instructor, Deby Goldenberg will offer classes at Lachat Town Farm in Weston from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, Wednesday, Aug. 30, Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Friday, Sept. 8. A $5 donation to Lachat Town Farm is encouraged in lieu of a class fee. Classes will be held rain or shine. Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West just off Route 53 in Weston.

Out to Lunch — Have lunch at Grassy Plains Pizza in Bethel on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at noon, since no lunch will be served at the Heritage Center during the Mark Twain Library Book Fair. Reservations will be called in on Monday, Aug. 28.

Primary elections — Tuesday, Sept. 12 will be a primary election day for both Democratic (Board of Finance) and Republican (Board of Education) municipal offices. Voting will be held in the community center beginning at 6 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Consequently, there will be no lunch served at the Heritage Center on that day.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the Heritage Center office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the the Heritage Center, register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead…

Monday, Aug. 21

9 a.m. — Tai Chi (introductory class)*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

2 p.m. — Clay Art Class, hand-building with raw clay, then fired and glazed

Tuesday, Aug. 22

9:15 a.m. — Beginning Spanish*

10 a.m. to noon — Reiki, available by appointment*

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

10:30 a.m. — Spanish*

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources, reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week.

12:30 – Bridge

1:00 — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Aug. 23

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources, must reserve one week in advance

Thursday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. — Quilting

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Aug. 25

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information.

Information

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office in the community center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pick-up at 9 a.m. and last take home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.