Redding resident gives thanks for endorsement for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my gratitude to Redding Democrats for their endorsement of me as their candidate for the Redding Board of Finance. The turnout and enthusiasm at this year’s Democratic caucus was historic.

It has been my honor to serve the town in numerous capacities over the nearly 20 years that my family and I have lived in Redding: as a long-time member of the Board of Education, as a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, as a member and past officer of the Redding Democratic Town Committee and as a volunteer in numerous local activities and charities including the Mark Twain Library and the Redding Congregational Church.

Our Board of Finance needs new members and a new approach if we are going to preserve what makes Redding great while at the same time not overly burdening taxpayers. If I am elected, I will push for the Board of Finance to develop and execute a long-term plan for maintaining Redding’s excellence.

The Board must look beyond approving budgets and financing debt and take a broader, holistic view of Redding and what is necessary for long-term prosperity. It must take a proactive and creative approach to finding additional sources of revenue beyond residential property taxes. It must take steps towards long-term preservation of our community pillars.

Recognizing that for most residents our homes are one of our largest assets, the Board of Finance must ensure that preserving and enhancing those assets informs every decision it makes. The Board must be more open and welcoming to input from Redding citizens.

I have a strong, demonstrable history of building trusting relationships and living out our Democratic values. But most of all, I love Redding and want to preserve what makes it a wonderful place to live and work.

I look forward to a vigorous campaign this fall and the opportunity to debate the vision and pathway forward for a more prosperous Redding.

Edward Miller

Lamppost Drive