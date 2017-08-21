Police Log: Missing person, Blown-up Mailbox, Youth party, Liquor law violation

Missing person

On Aug. 8 at 11:30 p.m., police received a report that there was a 19-year-old female who had walked away from her residence on Costa Lane at 9:30 p.m. Officers sent two canines from Norwalk Police to assist in the search. While police were in the process of searching, at about 2:15 a.m., the individual was found walking on Route 107, and was uninjured.

Blown-up mailbox

At 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, at a home on Windy Hill Road, a mailbox was blown up. A white jeep with no doors was seen leaving the area immediately following the explosion. If anyone has any information, contact officer Rachel Cardella. Tips can remain anonymous.

Youth party

Police responded to a private residence after receiving a report of a underage drinking party on Cross Highway.

The party was over by the time officers had been called. While no charges were filed, police identified five teens whose parents were contacted. They were picked up from the residence. No charges were filed.

Liquor law violation

On Aug. 11, officers were dispatched to a private residence on a noise complaint. They located an underage drinking party at a private residence. Sixteen teens were located there. Maya Greene, 18, was charged with Hosting an Underage Drinking Party. She was given a ticket, which she can pay by mail.

Theft from a building

Power tools were stolen from a shed on Aug. 8. This is currently under investigation by police who are following up on some leads.

Untimely death

On Aug. 10, a 57-year-old male from Danbury was found deceased in the rear yard of a residence on Glen Road. He was identified as Bradley Bechard, who is the caretaker of the home. He died of a medical issue.

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

On Aug. 14 at 8:29 a.m., off of a license plate reader hit, a vehicle was stopped for being unregistered. Police discovered that the operator’s license was under suspension. The operator, Sarah Stevens, 30, out of Fairfield, was arrested and given a summons for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Operating Under a Suspended License. Her court date is Aug. 31. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.

Motor vehicle crash

On Aug. 11, there was a motor vehicle crash on Simpaug Turnpike near Marchant Road. A vehicle went off the road and down an embankment. The operator, Redding resident Gaelen Mclean, 19, was able to get back to the main roadway where she flagged down a passing motorist. She was given a warning for Traveling Too Fast for Conditions in the Rain. The vehicle had to be towed. She was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services.

Stats:

Total calls — 187

Animal control investigation — 3

Assault — 0

Crisis intervention — 1

Assist EMS — 10

Assist Fire — 2

Drug/narcotic violation — 0

Family dispute/no arrest — 1

Home and business alarms — 10

Liquor law violation — 1

Missing person — 1

Motor vehicle accidents — 4

Suspicious vehicle/person reports — 20

Untimely death — 2

Traffic offenses