The Society of Orpheus and Bacchus to perform at Topstone Park

By Redding Pilot on August 21, 2017

Topstone Park features the Society of Orpheus and Bacchus on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

Hear jazz standards, folk tunes, barbershop quartets, spirituals, blues and more when The Society of Orpheus and Bacchus performs at Topstone Park, 72 Topstone Road, Redding, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the park, and are half price for  for students and seniors. Bring lawn chairs, refreshments and a flashlight.

On All-Hallows’ Eve in 1938, 12 voices at Yale University converged at Mory’s Temple Bar to form an a cappella group. This group went without a name until they capitalized on a backhanded compliment they heard at a party: “These SOBs are good!” Thus, the Society of Orpheus and Bacchus was born.

Armed with the Orpheus, the minstrel of Olympus and the revelry of Bacchus — god of merry-making — the society has fused its ancient traditions of musicianship and festivity for 79 years. This collegiate a cappella group has a repertoire that spans more than seven decades.

Its songbook includes jazz standards, folk tunes, barbershop quartets, spirituals, blues, pop, rock and roll, traditional Yale songs and original compositions. There is comedy in every performance as well.

The Society of Orpheus and Bacchus has showcased all around the nation and the globe in schools, country clubs, churches, stadiums, concert halls and more, with venues ranging from the White House to the Miami Heat’s AmericanAirlines Arena to the Hong Kong Jockey Club, and the sugar sand shores of Aruba.

Redding is the home of the group’s graduate, Doug Streat.

For questions regarding the weather, call 203-938-5036, ext. 3.

