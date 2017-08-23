Discover Revolutionary Redding, Family Day at Putnam Park

Special Event to Celebrate 250th Anniversary & Redding Reads

Walk in the footsteps of colonial soldiers during a Family Day at Putnam Memorial State Park, 499 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding, Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.

This program is part of the Mark Twain Library’s celebration of the town’s 250th anniversary, featuring a town-wide read of the classic, “My Brother Sam Is Dead,” a historical fiction based in this town during the Revolutionary War.

This program is co-sponsored by Friends and Neighbors of Putnam Park.

Kids can participate in a tour with T.G. Henderson, a long-time volunteer and expert on the park. There will also be a scavenger hunt and free copies of the book.

The rain date for this program will be Sunday, Aug. 27.

Published in 1974, this book is a National Book Award nominee by James and Christopher Collier. It centers on actual historic events that took place in Redding and the effect the war had on the people who lived here.

“This is really a book for all ages and it’s the perfect way to learn about the town’s early history during this sestercentennial celebration year,” said Beth Dominianni, director of The Mark Twain Library.

A Newbery Honor book, “My Brother Sam is Dead” depicts the Meeker family, who was torn apart by competing allegiances. Young Tim Meeker must choose between his father, who feels bound to the English king, and his brother Sam, who is devoted to the cause of the Patriots.

The library will be offering free books and many programs through the summer and fall that center on the town’s early history. The next program, “Revolution, Patriotism & Liberty” with Leslie Lindenauer, a professor of history at Western Connecticut State University, will be held on Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

“We’re planning everything from a Redding birthday party for little kids to academic lectures for adults,” said Mark Gilbert, chairman of the Library’s Town-Wide Read committee. “We’re hoping that families will read — or rediscover — the book together, and participate in library programs to better appreciate and honor the town’s role in the Revolutionary War.”

Visit www.marktwainlibrary.org for more information.