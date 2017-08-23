New finance and operations director for ER9 schools

The Easton, Redding, Region 9 school districts have a new director of finance and operations. Scott Reiss assumed the position on July 1, filling a six-month vacancy following the departure late last year of former finance and operations director Margaret Sullivan.

Sullivan, who held the job for 11 years, left ER9 to take the same position at Cooperative Educational Services (CES) in Trumbull.

Reiss worked in the private sector before taking on his new, public school assignment. He served in technical, project management, and executive roles with IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise with more than a decade supporting global software applications for corporate accounting and finance.

“Scott Reiss, our new director of finance and operations, spent more than 30 years at IBM and two years at Hewlett Packard as a project manager,” school Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran said. “He is gifted at creating logical systems and making complex financial matters make sense. His style is straightforward, and he has a good sense of humor, but his greatest asset is the whole-hearted commitment to the wellbeing of our children that he has brought to the job.”

Reiss held a number of positions with IBM in the application services and business process services areas, including client solution development and delivery. His various executive positions with IBM included global project executive, customer relationship management and human resources, global process services, and growth markets integration initiatives.

With Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Reiss was director of delivery excellence, responsible for initiatives to strengthen project management capabilities and project delivery in the areas of skills development, process improvement, and tools deployment to improve the delivery of the project services business.

“I am looking forward to joining the Central Office team and leveraging my professional skills on behalf of students in ER9 schools,” he said.

Having worked with multiple clients and multiple sets of operations, he believes he is up to the challenge of working with three school districts and three separate budgets.

“I wanted to be in a place where I could have a more immediate, personal impact, supporting kids,” Reiss said. “I wanted something locally community focused.”

Reiss has a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Pennsylvania State University. He lives in Newtown with his family.