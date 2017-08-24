Fall baseball holds registration

Registration for Redding’s youth baseball fall season is now open. Fall ball for players ages five through 12 and runs from mid-September through October with a ten- to 12-game season played on weekends, plus a practice generally on a specific evening (while there is still light).

Schedules will be a mix of in-house games played at the Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton, as well as games against neighboring towns, so there will be some local travel for a handful of games.

The Rookie division will be all in-house and focus primarily on skills clinics, with games at the end of each session. Also, Redding and Easton will return to stand-alone programs this fall and will not have combined teams at the ten-and-under and 12-and-under levels, but will continue to play cross-town games as we have traditionally done.

Players can register online at www.ReddingBaseball.org through Sept. 5.

The fall ball program provides players extra instruction to help build their skills and confidence to move up to the next level of play. Additionally, players who may be looking to jump back into baseball after some time off, or those new to the game altogether, will also typically play fall baseball to work on their skills before next year’s spring season.

More information about the fall baseball programs, age groups and divisions can be found on the Redding Baseball website (www.reddingraseball.org).

Additional questions can be directed to Redding Baseball at [email protected]

Redding youth baseball programs for all ages 12-and-under are affiliated with the Cal Ripken Baseball Organization and run locally under the charter of the Jesse P. Sanford Boys and Girls Club of Redding-Easton.