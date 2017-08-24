Father and son bond over brewing business

Several years ago, if someone had told Jim Baulsir that he would be going into business with his son, David Baulsir, he said he would never have believed it.

“For a long time, we really didn’t understand each other,” said Jim Baulsir, who lives in Redding. “We were growing apart and changing in ways the other didn’t really understand.”

“Throughout high school, we didn’t see eye-to-eye at all,” added David Baulsir, who is now 21.

Father and son have now bonded over a business they are opening in a few weeks — the Redding Beer Company, at 7 Main Street in Georgetown. The 3,000-square-foot space had been unoccupied for a year; prior to that, it was Aranci 67 — an Italian restaurant that has relocated to Wilton.

“We are going to offer some beers that have not been made for quite some time — reinventing them with a modern twist,” Jim Baulsir said.

The pair are also planning to make an English Old Ale from an extinct recipe they have reworked and refined.

How it all began

The story behind the Redding Beer Company began on Father’s Day in 2014, when Jim’s wife Cindy bought him a beer-making kit.

“Dave and I knew nothing about making beer, but we followed the instructions and we thought the beer came out really, really good,” said Jim Baulsir, who works as an information technology manager. “We shared it with our friends, who liked it as well. We ran out of that beer pretty quickly.”

The Baulsirs went through about 20 beer-making kits. They’ve made beers that originated in the United States, Belgium Czechoslovakia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Initially, the Baulsirs were brewing inside their home, on the stove. It wasn’t always a smooth process, however. One time, they made a huge mess.

“Brewing beer involves extracting sugar from the grain. It’s in water, it’s very sticky and you are boiling it. One day, we had a boilover. It was a sticky, gooey mess and at that point my wife said, ‘Out on the deck with you,’” Jim Baulsir said with a chuckle. “After that, we began brewing on the deck.”

Soon, father and son began entering their homemade beers into online home brewing competitions — and they kept winning.

“We entered three and placed in all three,” Jim Baulsir said.

Soon, the Baulsirs wanted to take their beer making to the next level and become entrepreneurs. Jim enrolled in a 23-week program at the American Brewers Guild in Vermont, and received his certificate in brewing.

Carving out a niche

Jim said he envisions the Redding Beer Company to resemble an Old English Pub — a judgement-free place where people can socialize as well as find a wide assortment of beer.

“A lot of breweries become pigeonholed into a few styles that they’re famous for, and they have trouble breaking out of this,” Jim Baulsir said. “We are not going to let that happen.”

Growth of an industry

Craft beer has been growing economically, according to data from Brewers Association, a nonprofit trade organization of brewers, for brewers and by brewers.

According to Brewers Association data, the number of active craft breweries in Connecticut has tripled from 16 in 2011 to 49 in 2016.

129,825 barrels of craft beer are produced each year in Connecticut.

Father and son, business partners

Over the many hours they’ve spent together brewing beer and setting up the business, Jim and David said they have grown extremely close.

“Brewing involves a fair bit of downtime, and during this time, my dad and I talk about stuff,” David Baulsir said. “I wanted to get closer to my dad and learn about him and what makes him tick. I learned what bothers him and what skills he values.”

“Starting up this business has really been a grassroots kind of thing — a learning experience for the both of us,” Jim Baulsir said. “This is a true ‘father and son’ brewing team. My son and I built the brewery and will be the brewers in the brewery.”

For more information on the Redding Beer Company, visit reddingbeerco on Facebook.