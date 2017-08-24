The Redding Pilot

In this week’s Redding Pilot

By Redding Pilot on August 24, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

 The Redding Pilot is on newsstands today. Check out what’s inside:

  • Pemberton worried by state cuts
  • The countdown for school is on
  • Redding woman recounts story of hiding Jews during Holocause
  • Father and son bond over brewing
  • Yippee Coyote is this week’s Concert on the Green
  • New finance and operations director for Region 9 schools
  • Children meet new elementary school principal
  • Heritage Center news and activities
  • Police Log
  • The dangers of concussions
  • Redding Garden club plans Kids Garden Hunt
  • Discover Revolutionary Redding Family Day at Putnam Park
  • Redding Elementary School promotes summer reading
  • Redding celebrates 250th anniversary with picnic
  • Serendipity behind the Mark Twain Library Book Fair

Find a Redding Newsstand

Related posts:

  1. Connecticut BBB offers tips for summer job-seekers
  2. Georgetown resident elected deputy fire commissioner
  3. Redding Roadhouse owner was ‘Heart and Soul’ of business
  4. Butterfly lesson learned at Redding Land Trust
Previous Post This Weekend: Art Walk & Art in Park, food & brew fests, summer concerts, Peter Pan, Grange Fair & lots more Next Post The countdown for school is on
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress