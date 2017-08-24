Redding woman recounts story of hiding Jews during Holocaust

It was the year 1942 in Bloemendaal, a small village next to Haalem, Holland. While Carla Solleveld (then Van Ees) doesn’t remember the exact date, her childhood as she knew it was about to end.

“My parents became very nervous and scared,” recalled Solleveld, now 88 and a resident of Meadow Ridge senior living community in Redding.

German troops arrived and took over Haalem.

“All the schools closed. The troops needed a place to stay, so they occupied the schools,” explained Solleveld, who was about 13 at the time and in middle school. “My teacher told us we couldn’t come back to school.”

She recalled that at first, she was happy with this news — as any child would be.

Before long, however, the situation got worse for Solleveld and her friends and family. The war started in earnest and food ran out.

She said that due to her mother’s foresight, her family was still able to eat. “I was very happy because the prior year, my mother had bought lots of rice and saved it,” she said.

She added, though, that bread from the local baker was inedible because “it was filled with mouse poop.”

Hiding Jews

Many of Solleveld’s friends were Jewish and one day, “They were no longer supposed to be around,” she said. “So, we began hiding them in our attic.”

For several years, her family hid Jews. “Sometimes we had four, other times there were two,” she said. “Some of the families had children.”

She and her family lived in a brick, three-story house. “The Jews usually stayed in the lower part of the house, with us, but whenever we heard the metal sound of [German troops’] shoes, the Jews would quickly go up into the attic.”

Although she was young, she said she was fully aware of the reality of the situation. “I knew our Jewish friends were going to get killed if they were found,” she said.

Solleveld explained that those who were hiding Jews in their home never discussed this with anyone else because no one knew who might rat them out.

Radios were not allowed, and had to be hidden when the troops came to search. If found, they were confiscated, as were jewelry and anything else of value.

Witnessing death

On one occasion, Solleveld witnessed death close-up. She had been out shopping and saw German officers rounding up young men. One of them stopped her.

“He said, ‘Stand here.’ Across the street, there was a young man of about 18. Somebody had found him in a house,” she said. “The officer told me I could either watch or join the man. I closed my eyes, and they shot him.”

Freedom

One day, in 1945, Solleveld said she saw a sight that she would never forget.

“I was upstairs in my house and through a window, I saw a red, white and blue flag [the Dutch flag] hanging in the distance,” she recalled excitedly. “I called my mother.”

Her mother turned on the radio and her family heard it was all over — the war had ended.

“Everyone went outside. It was beautiful weather,” she said. “They got crazy dancing and shouting in the streets.”

Looking back on that time, she said that neither her family nor anyone else she knew would have hesitated about risking their lives for their Jewish friends.

“It was part of friendship,” she said.

The next generation

Solleveld, who is now a mother of five, grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of three, came to the United States from Holland in 1978, and settled in Greenwich.

Solleveld’s daughter, Mariette, who is 55 and who now lives in Bethel, said her mother’s stories have made a lifetime impression on her — both as a child and now, as an adult.

“I was always curious and over afternoon tea after school, she would at times tell me stories and they always made such an impression on me,” she said.

Growing up in Holland, Mariette Solleveld learned about the Holocaust in history class.

“We watched historical footage of the concentration camps in school so knowing that she had lived through this and what my grandparents did to help hide people in their home made me feel very proud,” she said. “When I was the age she was then, it awed me that she had been so brave.”