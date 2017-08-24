The countdown for school is on

Redding kids get ready for the first day of classes

It’s just a few days until the first day of school in Redding and 6-year-old Charlie Burgess can’t wait.

“I have a new teacher,” said Charlie, who is going into the first grade. “She is new to the school. Her name is Ms. Emonds.”

Charlie said he read a lot this summer and feels very prepared for first grade. “I worked on my first-grade workbook. I also read the Timmy Failure series, which is my favorite series.”

“I was in the reading program at the [Mark Twain] library,” he added.

He said he can’t wait to hang out at school with Weston, “my best friend in the world.” Even though Weston will be in another class, Charlie said he will see Weston on the bus.

Charlie said he also likes that his classroom will be upstairs — unlike last year, in kindergarten, when it was downstairs.

He said he is excited to get to wear his L.L. Bean camping-themed backpack and get away from his two-year-old sister Jane.

Most of all, though, he said it is going to be very cool to eat in the cafeteria every day “like the big kids,” since kindergartners don’t get to do this.

Like Charlie, the Parkin children — 4-year-old Alex, 7-year-old Katie and 10-year-old Danny — are looking forward to the new school year to begin (on Wednesday, Aug. 30).

Alex, who is going into kindergarten, said he is happy about having Mr. Feroleto as a teacher, since “he is a boy teacher. It would be fun to have a boy teacher because I’m a boy,” Alex said.

He said he can’t wait to be with his friends and eat “rainbow goldfish and hot dogs for lunch.”

Alex’s older sister Katie said she’s happy about having a desk this year.

She also said she hopes to do a lot of reading. “Reading is my favorite subject. I love the Harry Potter books,” said Katie, who is going into the third grade. “My favorite book is Harry Potter book four, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.’ I want to read more Harry Potter books this year,” she added.

Katie said, however, that she really enjoyed her summer. “I went to Hershey Park and Dutch Wonderland. It was fun.”

Danny, who is going into the sixth grade at John Read Middle School, said he is looking forward to the classes being more divided.

“In fifth grade, you have the same teacher, but in sixth grade, you have a different teacher for most subjects,” Danny explained. “I will have about eight teachers.”

He added that having different teachers is a good thing, since it “helps you focus on the different subjects when you go to the different classes.”

Danny said his favorite subject is math, since he does very well at it. “This year, in math, I will be learning geometry and fractions.”

Something that will be new for Danny this year is Project Adventure, which is a program that involves a ropes course set up outside of the school. It will take place in the spring.

He does admit, however, that he wishes summer lasted a little bit longer. “I got to sleep in,” he said.

Also, “I had fun at Boy Scout Camp Sequassen [in New Hartford],” he said. “I just joined Troop 15 as a Tenderfoot [rank].”

Nine-year-old Alice Cavillones, who is starting fourth grade, said she is looking forward to the first day of school because “I want to see who is in my class.”

She said she will be happy to play with her friends and write fiction stories. Yet, she said she will miss her summer vacation.

“I went to Cape Cod. My family and I stayed in a house on the beach and I saw my cousins,” she said

As far as clothes go, Alice said her mother will be taking her shopping before school starts — probably something from Forever 21. “I will get an outfit for the first day of school. It will probably have the colors pink and teal in it — my favorite colors.”