Pemberton worried by state cuts

With each passing day, Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton continues to grow more worried that there is no state budget — and what this means for Redding.

“Not having a budget is beginning to impact cities and towns all across Connecticut — some more so than others. The government is now running the state under an Executive Order, which has certain restrictions,” Pemberton said. “Under the Executive Order, we are not receiving the municipal aid that we were supposed to receive.”

She explained that without a budget, Redding will not receive any municipal aid from the state. She further said that municipal aid to Redding has already been reduced over the last two years.

In order to gather more information on the Town of Redding’s fiscal health, earlier this month, Secretary Benjamin Barnes, Office of Policy and Management, requested all cities and towns in the State of Connecticut provide a projection of what their fund balance should be at the end of the last fiscal year.

However, Pemberton said, “we can’t provide a projection because we have not yet been audited.”

She projects Redding will end fiscal year 2018 with a deficit of $50,000.

Pemberton said she is very concerned about the potential loss of municipal aid to Redding. “We count on that money to help us maintain roads and cover the excess cost of special education services,” she said. “In the Board of Education budget, special education services is one area that has grown considerably over the last few years. It amounts to a big chunk of our education spending.”

Redding School Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran explained that historically, Connecticut has recognized that some students have special needs that are expensive.

“In the past, whenever the cost of providing a free appropriate public education (FAPE) to a student with special needs, once the cost for a student exceeded 4.5 times the per pupil cost in general programming, the state would reimburse up to 70% of the excess cost,” McMorran said. For example, “say the typical student costs about $19,000. If the needs of a student receiving special services were to cost more than $85,500, the state would have helped out for 70% of the cost above that amount. Although there are not many students with such complex needs, there are several.”

McMorran further explained the most recent proposal would remove any of the excess cost-sharing reimbursement. “If that were to happen, then in Redding, for the entire pre-kindergarten through grade 12 program, we would have a cost of a bit more than half-a-million dollars,” he said. “This would be for services we are bound by law to provide, so we would still have to find the money. It is not a case of being able to reduce programming.”

While Pemberton acknowledged Redding is one of the wealthier towns in Connecticut — “ranked the 18th wealthiest,” in her letter to Secretary Barnes, she wrote “Redding residents paid $38,950.565 in income taxes to the State of Connecticut in 2015. What does Redding receive in municipal aid for every dollar paid in income taxes? Pennies.”

In her letter, she also wrote that the Governor has said in the past that he opposes tax increases in this budget, “and yet, the proposed scale of reductions to municipal aid will force municipal leaders in many towns to do just that [increase taxes], or to make drastic cuts in services.”

She said to propose zeroing out aid to a town such as Redding is “preposterous.”

“I understand these are tough times, but people in Redding are also experiencing tough times,” she said. “I know it’s all relative but the state aid that we do get — while not a tremendous amount of money — goes a long way towards filling the gap and allows us do what we can to keep Redding affordable.”

In her letter to Secretary Barnes, she wrote that Redding wishes to remain an affordable community, to attract young families and to recover property values. However, she wrote, “But we’d like our current residents to remain in Redding too. With property values still significantly off their peak, many cannot afford to move but higher taxes will mean they cannot afford to stay.”

Pemberton said Redding is prepared to address whatever comes its way at meetings and with the public, “so we would hope the legislature focuses on delivering a budget in the coming weeks.”