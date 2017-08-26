Police Log: Larceny, Driving while intoxicated, credit card fraud

Here is what’s on the police log from last week:

Larceny

On Aug. 18, there was a break-in at a construction storage shed, in which two suspects wearing ski masks broke into a construction storage shed on Poverty Hollow Road. Tools were stolen. The value of the tools is approximately $2,000. The case is being investigated.

Driving while intoxicated

On Aug. 17, a vehicle was stopped for operating erratically on Redding Road and Route 107. Upon stopping the vehicle, police also determined that it was unregistered and uninsured since 2013. The operator of the vehicle, Annabell Glaser, 58, of Redding, failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. She failed the breathalyzer test and was released on a $50 cash bond and has a court date of Aug. 31.

On Aug. 19 on Redding Road and Route 53, a vehicle was stopped for traveling 64 miles per hour in a 35-miles-per-hour zone. The operator of the vehicle, Roman Osievschi, 31, of Stamford, failed field sobriety tests. He was charged with Speeding and Driving While Intoxicated, and taken into custody. The operator refused to take the breathalyzer test and was released on $250 bond. He has a court date of Aug. 29.

Driving while intoxicated charge after crash

On Aug. 18, a car struck a telephone pole on Portland Avenue. The operator, Molly Gallagher, 21, of South Salem, was arrested and taken into custody for DWI. She was charged with Failure to Drive in Proper Lane and DWI. She was transported back to the police department where she was processed and released on a $50 cash bond. She has a court date of Aug 29.

Motor vehicle accidents with injuries

On Aug. 15, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Newtown Turnpike when a southbound vehicle came across the yellow line and sideswiped the other vehicle. The offending vehicle then took off towards Weston. The operator sustained minor injuries. Police have not located the offending vehicle, which is described as a dark-colored pick-up truck with a logo on the side. If anyone has information about the vehicle, please contact officer O’Connor at the Redding Police Department.

On Aug. 18 on Hill Road, one vehicle was headed southbound on Route 107. The other was headed northbound on Route 107 when the southbound vehicle crossed left of center and struck the other vehicle head on. Three passengers were transported to Danbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the case is currently under investigation. Both vehicles are out of Newtown.

On Aug. 19, on Route 58 and Hopewell Woods Road, a vehicle was pulling out of Hopewell and was struck by a southbound vehicle on Route 58. One party was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The case in under investigation. One vehicle is out of Washington Depot and the other is out of New Fairfield.

Credit card fraud

On Aug. 17, the owner of a credit card said the credit card was fraudulently used in another city. The case is being investigated by Detective Diaz, who is following up on leads and a suspect.

Gathering youth party

On Aug. 15, police received a complaint that there were cars hanging out with youth at the end of Poverty Hollow Road. By the time police arrived, they had already left the area.

Theft from building

On Aug. 16, unknown persons stole a video camera from outside of a commercial establishment on Main Street. Police have the images and are working on identifying the individuals. The video camera is valued at $400.

Theft from motor vehicle

On Aug. 15 on Black Rock Turnpike, an individual reported that his iPhone was taken out of his car while parked at the Redding Ridge Market. There are no suspects at this time.

Motor vehicle stops

On Aug. 14, on Black Rock Turnpike, a vehicle was stopped when the police license plate reader hit on it for being unregistered. The car was unregistered since January and it was determined that the operator’s license was suspended. The operator, Sarah Stevens, 30, of Stamford, was arrested and given a summons to appear in court on Aug, 31.

On Aug. 19, on Redding Road, a license reader hit a vehicle for an expired license plate. The operator’s license was also under suspension. The operator, Kim Ranere, 50, from Danbury, was given a summons to appear in Danbury court on Aug. 31.

Stats:

Total calls — 216

Animal control investigation — 9

Assault — 0

Untimely death — 0

Assist EMS — 5

Assist Fire — 0

Home and business alarms — 5

Missing person — 0

Motor vehicle accidents — 6

Suspicious vehicle/person reports — 10

Crisis intervention — 1

Traffic offenses