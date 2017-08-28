The Redding Pilot

Redding Garden Club plans Kids Garden Hunt

The Redding Garden Club will be sponsoring a Kids Garden Hunt on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3. Children up to the age of 12 can pick up a hunt sheet at Town Hall, the Redding Community Center or the Mark Twain Library the week prior to the hunt, and posters will be set up at the garden sites on Saturday morning.

Children will go to various Redding Garden Club Civic Beautification sites to match the poster picture they find there with the garden site on the hunt sheet. When they have completed the sheet, the first 50 children will receive a prize from the Redding Garden Club on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Town Hall Gazebo, 100 Hill Road, from 2 to 4 p.m.

In keeping with the Redding Town Sesquicentennial celebration, the symbols will be representative of the Revolutionary time period.

The Redding Garden Club joins with other clubs and organizations celebrating Redding’s 250th birthday. For more information on the Redding Garden Club, visit www.reddinggardenclub.org.

