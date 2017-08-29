Redding Elementary School promotes summer reading

Reading Rox started last summer with rising fifth-graders from Redding Elementary School and has continued this summer with fifth- and sixth-graders. It was founded and is run by Cathy Grimes, literacy specialist at REM.

The book clubs were coupled with meeting at members’ homes and outdoors, as well as hiking to Great Ledge to discuss the childrens’ ideas while looking over the Saugatuck Reservoir.

Together, the members of Reading Rox and Grimes read several books and explored theme, symbolism, relationships and character motivations in connection to the real world. The book reviews and readers’ responses depict the different themes in a book.

The last book that was read was Redding’s town read, “My Brother Sam is Dead.” The National Book Award-nominated novel is set in Colonial Redding during the American Revolution and tells the story of fictional Tim Meeker. Meeker is a young boy who must choose between his father, who feels bound to the English king, and his brother Sam, who is devoted to the cause of the patriots.

As part of the book club, several fifth-graders reviewed the book “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis.

Students’ book reviews

Submission 1, by Will McKinnon

If you are a reader who loves magical, good vs. evil, adventure and mystery, I have a book for you. It is filled with twists and turns that leads to more mystery and adventure.

This is a story about a magical place in a wardrobe called Narnia. Narnia is ruled by the horrific White Witch and everyone is terrified of her. There is a prophecy that these four children will free Narnia from her.

These four children were forced to move from their home in England because their parents think it is not safe because there was bombing.

The time was World War II and Hitler was trying hard to take over England. C.S Lewis was trying to write a book that could relate to the children that had to leave their home to go to an unknown place to live like the four characters.

The four siblings are very different — the smallest and youngest child, Lucy, the dominant one; Edmund, the middle brother; Susan, the oldest sister, the smart one and Peter, the oldest brother and the leader of the four siblings.

Edmund wants more power and is jealous that Peter is like his dad and has more power. He will make promises to get what he wants even if it means going against his siblings. When he meets the evil White Witch of Narnia and she said that he could be the king and have whatever he wants, he betrayed his siblings.

“Son of Adam, will you bring me the three others?” grinned the White Witch.” “I’ll try,” said Edmund, “Because, if you did come again — bring them with you, of course — I’d want to be able to give you some more Turkish Delight (a candy that Peter loves and the White Witch uses to bribe him). I can’t do it now, the magic will only work once. In my own house, it would be another matter.”

Edmund does as the White Witch asks and gets himself into so much trouble and learns that he can’t trust the White Witch. He wants to go home but it’s too late for that. Edmund needs to be rescued from his own greed.

Peter was the compassionate one and forgave Edmund because he knew it was the wrong thing to do to believe in the White Witch’s promises. Peter gave him back his trust and he listened to him and they used each other’s strategies to conquer the White Witch and restore power in the Land of Narnia and back to the rightful leader, the Great Aslan.

In conclusion, if I were to rate this book, my rating would be excellent because I love Harry Potter and mystery, adventure and good vs. evil.

Submission 2, by Aubrey Street

If you like C.S. Lewis, then you’re going to like this book.

This fantasy is a story about having two sides to you, your good side and your bad side and how you deal with it. The story has four kids as the main characters. Their names are Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy. They had to leave their home because of the war and go to a huge house far from England. The one person I will be talking about is Edmund; he can be a brat. Although, sometimes, he has a good side to him and thinks of others. Edmund can be nice but also he can be trouble.

Lucy found Narnia first, but Edmund made her out to be a liar. After the trouble started, he finally apologized to Lucy because he went into the wardrobe and stepped into the frozen world of Narnia. He kept on yelling at her and saying “ Come out, Luc.” He really wanted to say sorry to Lucy but … Lucy didn’t know that Edmund followed her and was now a believer. Once Edmund apologized to Lucy for not believing her and telling his siblings Narnia was real, she felt happy because Peter and Susan believed her now. It is hard to tell if Edmund felt better about telling the truth or not because he continued to be a brat and get in trouble. He gets into lots of trouble because he only thinks of himself. When he meets the White Witch she makes him think that his dream about becoming a leader can come true. He is easily persuaded to the dark side. Lots of people are. It’s really about if you learn from your mistakes and try to be better.

I have learned a lesson from this book, “Never go on the evil side, it always loses.” I would rate this book a 7/10 because it has some parts that can be hard to read but the story is interesting and exciting.

Submission 3, by Tristan DiZenzo, Sadie Watson and Quinn Williston, who created a readers’ response in rap form

This story by C.S. Lewis is adventurous and fantastical and a little biblical. It’s a book that sends a message to the reader to not give up. There’s the theme of transformation that runs through this book, showing how one can turn from good to evil and back and be even better.

The story takes place in England during the time of World War II. There are four siblings who are forced to move from their home because of the war, to live with their grandfather far away in the woods of England.

Peter is the oldest, Susan is next in line, then comes Edmund who we focus our rap on, and last in line is Lucy.

Peter transformed! He did things he did not know he could do. In the beginning, he acted like a father and in the end he acted like a brother. Come on this journey and read about Edmund and how he starts with good and is easily persuaded by the White Witch by his greediness and feelings of not being the oldest and in charge. He then transforms into bad and then into good again!

Please remember to read your response in a rap rhythm.

GET BURNED EDMUND

ED-

EDMUND-

THE SON OF ADAM-

AT FIRST YOU DIDN’T BELIEVE

NAR–NI–A was real

WELL, all you had to do was trust your lil’ sis,

Follow Lucy through the wardrobe,

take a peek,

the magic of the snow-covered wood

Awaits you,

Frozen in time,

Filled with the magic of

Mr. Tumnus, Beaver, and Aslan.

It’s not all about the White Witch,

she’s simply a glitch

A glitch in the goodness and greatness of Narnia, and that’s if Aslan has anything to say about that wicked snitch!

ED

EDMUND

The sun of Adam

You get in trouble because you always feel second

Never feel like you’re valued.

Your siblings love you

Stop battling them

Start being one of them.

ED

EDMUND

The son of Adam

Narnia is real

So stop being mean.

ED

EDMUND

The son of Adam

Bow down to Aslan

Son of Adam.

ED

EDMUND

The son of Adam

You are a traitor

The person you work for is a hater.

ED

EDMUND

The son of Adam

YOU LOVE TURKISH DELIGHT

So take a bite

Of something else

And stop caring ‘bout yourself.

ED

EDMUND

The son of Adam

You’re so jealous you aren’t Peter

You just want to be the leader.

ED

EDMUND

The son of Adam

Look around

Who is stomping on your ground? Greed and Evil?

Look at your clan

Take a stand

With the grand

Aslan!

Welcome!