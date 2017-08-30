The Redding Pilot

First Cub Scout meeting to be held Wednesday, Sept. 6

First grade boys looking for friends, fun and exploration can join Redding Cub Scout Pack 118.

Learn about the events planned for the year including hiking, camping, Raingutter Regatta, Connecticut State Jamboree, Lime Rock Racetrack and Pinewood Derby.

Who: First grade boys looking for friends, fun and exploration

What: Cub Scout Sign Up Night

When: Wednesday Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: RES Cafeteria

All boys are welcome and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Siblings are welcome too.

New parents will be orientated to the program while new scouts learn the basics of cub scouting. No uniforms are necessary for new scouts.

For more information, contact Cubmaster George Hresko [email protected] or visit ReddingScouts.org to download registration materials.

