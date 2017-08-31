It may still be the pre-season but things are already looking good for the Joel Barlow High girls varsity volleyball team in 2017.

The defending South-West Conference champs, the Falcons wasted no time in putting hard work into practice, which started last week. Combine this with the talent they have and it could be the formula for another great season.

“We talk about it all the time,” said head coach Carol Asplund, now in her fifth season with the team. It’s really getting to where we need to be by the end of the season.”

Another large turnout meant the Falcons again had to make cuts. They will keep 12 players on the varsity and 16 on the JV team.

“We’re a really, really strong team. “I think we’re the deepest we’ve ever been.”

That says a lot given all the success they have enjoyed in recent years. Going 20-4, the Falcons won their fifth-straight SWC title.

They also went far in the state Class L tournament, reaching the semifinals before losing to eventual champ RHAM of Hebron.

Barlow did graduate a number of starters since then, including All-SWC selections Lia Spear and Katarina Hackel. All-Colonial Division selection Kaylin Colby has also graduated, as have Gretchen Rooney and Mackenzie Lynch. Kristen Acocella, who missed last season while recovering from a knee injury, is also gone.

Despite these losses, the Falcons have no shortage of players who are waiting to step up and fill these vacancies. As of now lot of the positions are wide open.

Barlow will have an experienced senior class, featuring Cailtin Colangelo, Taylor Paradise, Ava Campano and Jessica Muczynski.

From the junior class is Kiara Robichaud, who started as a freshman and will play a big role on this season’s team according to Asplund. Scotland Davis, Sabrina Lalor, Arden Westphalen, Riley Paradise and Janelle Wargo are also back. Julia Mullin has a sprained ankle but should be back in a week.

“We’re really strong,” said Asplund. “The positions are really close.”

Barlow will still have some competition in the SWC once the season is underway. Newtown, which lost to the Falcons in last year’s championship, should be good again.

Weston and Masuk should also have good teams. However, the Falcons are definitely up to the challenge.

“We just take it as it comes,” said Asplund. “Obviously, there’s high expectations. It’s hard not when you win the year before. The girls have high expectations but ultimately we work really, really hard.

Barlow opens the season on Sept. 8 when it visits Weston.