Mosquitoes in Redding test positive for West Nile virus

The Redding Health Department was notified by the Connecticut Department of Public Health that mosquitoes recently trapped in Redding tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Residents are reminded to protect themselves from mosquito bites and are encouraged to take simple measures such as:

Wear mosquito repellent and cover bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Be sure that window and door screens are tight fitting and in good repair.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeve shirt when outdoors for a long period of time.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

To help reduce mosquitoes around the home:

Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

Clean clogged roof gutters.

Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and when pools are covered do not let standing water accumulate.

Redding has had a mosquito control program since 1999, aimed at lessening the number of mosquitoes around public grounds, ballfields and schools.

Even as the summer winds down, mosquitoes are still active into September. For further questions or comments, the Redding Health Department can be reached at 203-938-2559.