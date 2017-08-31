Vote for Ed Miller

To the Editor:

I support nominating Ed Miller for the Board of Finance. Ed has long experience in serving our town on the Board of Education, and has long-range vision for maintaining the excellence of our schools and dealing with endemic problems facing our township such as the stalled Georgetown rehabilitation project. He is open to ideas from all around and finding nuanced solutions in a collaborative spirit, while exercising fiscal responsibility.

He also demonstrates a calm and measured temperament which is something we now need on the Board of Finance. A letter to the Pilot last week mentioned “incendiary politics”. It is true: we have seen much of this in Redding, especially in the fraught and contentious BoF (and BoE) meetings and budget negotiations in recent months, which have risen (or sunk) to the level of using profanity in public to characterize comments, and having elected representatives declare they don’t care what you have to say. They reveal lack of vision when they suggest just two ways to raise revenues: increase taxes or have bake sales (Redding Pilot, Feb. 28). Effective growth is not just a matter of getting budgets passed, especially not if they entail losing valued teachers and increasing kindergarten classroom sizes. We need a more creative approach. Please visit www.EdforRedding.com, and please vote for Ed’s BoF nomination in the Democratic Primary on Sept. 12.

Todd Trimble

Iris Lane