57th Annual Book Fair opens Friday at Mark Twain Library

After 65,000 books have been moved into the Community Center, organized and artfully displayed, the doors will open for the Mark Twain Library’s 57th annual Book Fair on Friday, and the town’s Labor Day weekend tradition will continue.

“There’s so much anticipation that builds before the doors open,” said Midge Loery, co-chair of the Book Fair. “It’s gratifying after so much effort to see car loads of people coming in from all over New England to buy affordable books for themselves and their families.”

The Book Fair, one of the library’s major fund-raisers, draws people far and wide. Volunteers work all year to price and categorize the books, and donate time to the fair itself.

Held from Friday, Sept. 1 to Monday, Sept. 4 at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, Redding, this major library fund-raiser will feature special collections, an after-school Spree, hot food and ice cream.

“The Book Fair always has a celebratory quality to it. Everyone is working hard — neighbors helping neighbors. It’s just a winning combination,” said Beth Dominianni, library director.

Jane Hamilton-Merritt, who heads up the history and multi-volume set sections, said there will be over 100 sets on sale at this year’s Book Fair, with many unusual and limited editions.

“Some are lavishly decorated with gilded tops and spines,” she said. “They range from the 188th Century to modern times.”

Meghan Cormier, 16, has been assisting Hamilton-Merritt all year by carefully researching the sets online to determine a fair price.

“Some of the books are like pieces of art, they’re so beautiful,” said Cormier, who has been reading some complicated roman numerals. “I knew one, two and three, and the basic numbers — but not MCMXXIV. But now, I do.”

There will be some special picks in the Children’s Room at this year’s Book Fair, according to Carol Hartten, a volunteer who has been in charge of the children’s room and music section for over 25 years. “We’re calling out to teachers and home-schooling parents this year because they can fill their bookshelves with exceptionally high- quality and affordable non-fiction books. There are 14 categories, with subcategories in many sections. And our Star Wars collection just can’t be beat.”

There are sections for every age, a classic children’s book section and a parenting section. The teen section (middle school/high school) will have series books, as well as classic and popular fiction and nonfiction titles, Hartten said.

The After-School Spree will be held on Friday, Sept. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Redding Community Center. Library staff will be on hand to give age-appropriate recommendations and the College Creamery ice cream truck will be on site from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Another highlight of this year’s collection will be an exceptional collection of vintage organ music. Hartten said, “Published primarily between 1915 and 1980, the music in this comprehensive collection is for all organs.” There are also classical organ collections; books of technical studies; Bach fugues and preludes; pieces by Handel, Guilmont, and Dubois; religious hymns and selections for Christmas, Lent, and Easter and Chappell’s favorites collections.

Hartten also points out music lovers will be able to browse popular Christmas music, Broadway classics including Rodgers and Hammerstein; collections of popular music; and an eclectic assortment of sheet music for organ/piano and other instruments. And she notes that there is an extensive collection of vocal scores from religious to contemporary.

Other special collections include some rare editions that can be found in the Collector’s Corner — one of the most popular rooms at the Fair.

The first day of the 57th Annual Mark Twain Library Book Fair will be on Friday, Sept. 1. On that day, there will be an Early Buying admission charge of $20 from 9-10 a.m. After 10 a.m., admission is free, with each individually priced book for sale as marked. Also on Friday, there will be a special After School Spree from 2 to 6 p.m., when library staff will be on hand to offer age-appropriate book suggestions.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, the Book Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and books will be sold as marked; Sunday, Sept. 3, is half-price day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, the Book Fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and customers can purchase a box of books for $10. Parking is free and refreshments provided by Uncle Leo’s Coffee & Donuts of Georgetown will be available. All proceeds benefit the Mark Twain Library.