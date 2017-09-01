Primary elections are coming: Cast your vote

For the first time in 17 years, the Town of Redding is holding a municipal primary election on Sept. 12.

Democrat candidates Ed Miller and Mark Lewis are running for the Board of Finance. Republican candidates Laura A. Hoeing, John Reilly and Christopher Parkin are running for the Board of Education.

According to Redding Town Clerk Michele R. Grande, a primary is held when the number of party-endorsed candidates, plus the number of candidates filing petitions, exceeds the number that the party is entitled to nominate for that office.

For the Democrats on the Board of Finance, to fill a four-year vacancy, Miller was nominated at July’s caucus, and Lewis filed a primary petition. Since the party is only allowed to run one candidate for this office, a primary will be held and the winner becomes the party-endorsed candidate to be on the ballot in November for the Board of Finance race.

For the Republicans on the Board of Education, Hoeing and Reilly were nominated at July’s caucus, and Parkin filed a primary petition. Since the party is only allowed to nominate two candidates for this office, a primary will be held and the two highest vote-getters will be the party-endorsed candidates on the ballot in November for the Board of Education race.

Voting for the primary election for Districts 2 and 135 will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road.

Candidates who are running in the primary election:

Board of Finance candidates:

Mark Lewis

My eleven years on the Region 9 Board of Education (a Board of Finance and a Board of Education), my record of commitment to the Democratic Party and to Redding, and my determination to keep Redding a great place to live make me your clear choice in the Democratic Primary to remain on the Board of Finance on Sept. 12.

My late wife Hope and I moved to Redding in 2003 so our two children could attend Redding schools. My son Timothy, a 2006 Barlow graduate, is now a high school social studies teacher and debate coach in New York City. My daughter Deirdre, a 2007 Barlow graduate, is a physician in Massachusetts. Last year, I retired from my career as a developer of financial reporting and trading software. I was first elected to the Region 9 Board in 2005 and was appointed to the Board of Finance at the start of this year. I have served as Chair, Vice-Chair, and Treasurer of Region 9 as well as serving as Democratic Town Committee Treasurer for 11 years, and am now in my second year as Chair of the party.

The Board of Finance is charged with carefully reviewing the annual budget requests from the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education. In order to preserve open space, maintain a diversity of age in town, enhance our superb schools and keep taxes as low as possible, the Board has to balance the interest of all taxpayers. This has been especially difficult in the last 10 years as enrollment in our K to 8 schools has declined. From its peak K to 8 enrollment in 2007, there were 373 fewer students (28.5%) in our schools last year and that number is predicted to continue to decline this fall and for another few years before leveling off and then rising again. This decline is not unique to Redding and is following the nationwide fall in school-age children.

Over that period, inflation-adjusted spending has not declined very much and per-pupil expenditure has risen to over $22,000 per student. How to sensitively right size our schools while being ready for the growing school population is [now] the central financial question facing the Board of Finance.

Based on my long experience dealing with financial issues on Region 9, my strong commitment to the Democratic Party and to Redding, and my superior judgment on financial matters, I am your clear choice for the Democratic Nomination to remain on the Board of Finance and have the best chance to defeat the Republican candidate in the fall. I look forward to further demonstrating this to you and ask for your support on Sept. 12.

Ed Miller

I was proud to have been nominated by Redding Democrats at our caucus last month to run for the Board of Finance. In a dramatic and unprecedented act, scores of Democrats came to the caucus to deliver a vote of “no confidence” and to seek change at the Board of Finance.

I agree with the need for change and will ensure that the Board of Finance develop a long-term plan to ensure Redding’s fiscal stability. We need to preserve the pillars that make Redding special, including our schools. And we need to restore civility and respect to the Board of Finance — the BOF needs to repair its relationship with volunteers on other Boards, and needs to be more open and respectful to citizens who have ideas and concerns.

My opponent has followed a different strategy during his short time on the BOF. He was the only Democrat to vote for a Republican effort to cut an additional $400,000 out of the school budget — on top of reductions already adopted by the unanimous, bipartisan Board of Education. He did this despite warnings from our Superintendent of Schools that the cuts would result in increased class sizes and reduced offerings. Thankfully this effort failed, but he has promised additional cuts. My opponent called four years of declining budgets — including the elimination of 11 teaching positions — “pinpricks,” “minimal” and “insignificant.”

I disagree with this strategy. I will leverage my long history of service to the town to work collaboratively with the town’s other elected officials to preserve the quality of our town’s assets (public and individual), and make sure Redding remains one of the most desirable places to live. That requires vision, thoughtfulness, ingenuity, discipline and balance — balancing revenues (including searching for new sources of revenue beyond homeowner property taxes) and efficient spending.

There are major differences between the candidates running for the Board of Finance. While my opponent highlights his votes to cut support for our schools, I want to preserve one of Redding’s strengths. We can keep taxes low and protect our schools — I’ve done it as a member of the Board of Education. I am proud that the Democratic Chair of our Board of Education has endorsed me, saying, “I know Ed will work hard as a Board of Finance member to keep Redding and our schools strong.” If elected, I promise to deliver on that endorsement. I respectfully ask for your vote on Sept. 12.

Board of Education candidates:

Laura A. Hoeing

I’m proud to be endorsed by the Redding Republicans as a candidate for the Redding Board of Education.

Connecticut is my home state and I spent my elementary through high school years in its public school system. I earned a BA in English and an MA in theology at Providence College where I met my husband and where we began our professional careers. I have worked as a high school teacher, taught a theology course in Providence College’s School of Continuing Education and subsequently worked as an admission counselor for the college. In 2000, we moved back to the tri-state area to be close to family and to start a family of our own.

We moved to Redding in 2005, when my husband accepted a position with an investment firm in the area. Today, our five children attend all three of our public schools. Our eldest child is a rising junior at Joel Barlow High School and our youngest will enter second grade this fall at Redding Elementary. We did have one interlude during our 12-plus years here; from 2009 to 2013, our family lived in England and our four older children attended an American school in the United Kingdom but returned each summer to Redding.

Over the 12-plus years our family has lived in Redding, we have become rooted in the community in myriad ways. I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to volunteer my time, starting with serving on the Board of Redding Neighbors and Newcomers, the Redding Republican Town Committee for over a decade, and serving on the town’s Planning Commission. In 2013, I became a member of the League of Women Voters, and since 2014 I have worked as a Redding Deputy Registrar.

Each of these experiences has given me a deeper understanding of how the Redding community and our local government operate. Simultaneously, I have identified areas in which I believe I can make a positive contribution to our town. As a mother of five (and homeowner), I have a significant vested interest in the continued success of our schools, and I am deeply concerned about Connecticut’s current financial situation. I’ve been paying close attention for the past four years and have become increasingly aware of the direct effect the state’s poor management of money is having on Redding, which has historically budgeted wisely and well. Fiscal prudence and creative planning are needed now more than ever to protect our academic excellence. The failures we are seeing at the state level, although they impact us, need not dictate Redding’s path. It is my hope to earn a seat on the BOE to help ensure they don’t.

John Reilly

I believe investment in education is the key to maintaining our school’s high ratings, and thereby protecting and improving home values.

My wife Lisa and I specifically chose Redding as the place to raise our two daughters — Aislyn, 8, and Siobhan, 6 — primarily because of its excellent school district. I hope to protect the investment we’ve all made in education and our town.

As an insurance broker, I work with small business owners every day. I help them understand their risks and I work within tight budgets to deliver the best programs and services. We have to make the right choices for our town while continuing to deliver the best for our children. Further, we need to embrace opportunities to innovate and prepare our children for the 21st-Century economy.

We want to continue and to improve programs like art, music and foreign language. To preserve those valued programs, we’ll need to be more efficient with our school resources. We need to be constantly aware of the potential for waste, particularly with the funding cuts that have been proposed at the state level.

We need to promote our brand so that prospective buyers will want to buy into what we’ve built here.

Based on my participation at Board of Education meetings over the last several years, I have a good relationship with the present volunteers and they have encouraged my greater involvement.

I’ve served in similar capacities as president of a condo board, president of a neighborhood association board and as leader of several business groups. My greatest skill is uniting opposing forces and I hope my participation will continue the growth of the town and the improvement of our schools. I’m fortunate to have Lisa as my partner. She’s a humanities coach in Wilton and is on the front line everyday helping teachers implement the latest strategies for effective reading and writing, so naturally education is a daily part of the conversation at our dinner table. I believe the insight I’ve gained from her will help me in this role.

Christopher Parkin

The quality of education offered by the Redding Public Schools is the foremost reason many families choose to make Redding home. My family moved to town eight years ago to ensure the educational future of our children. Over the years, our three children — now starting kindergarten, third, and sixth grade — have benefitted tremendously from the love of their teachers and the investment our town has made in quality education for generations.

In recent years, however, the once bright future of our schools has come into question. As enrollment declined, calls were made to close the middle school, refuse to address literally crumbling infrastructure, and increase class sizes.

One of the chief critics of school spending on the Board of Finance believes that we’ve been “punching above our weight.” He believes we should continue to cut spending, align ourselves with lower-performing districts and ask the current generation of Redding students to settle for fewer opportunities than those who went before them. I’m running for a seat on the Redding Board of Education because I know we can do better. My platform is based on three key and interrelated areas: long-range planning, responsible budgeting and communication.

Long-term planning: For too long, the district has operated year-to-year without a cohesive long-term plan. The district should develop a comprehensive plan to guide the coming five-to-ten years. Such a plan would establish measurable educational standards, goals and policies, and be based on research, established best practices and the values of our community. Future decisions would be grounded in the vision of this long-term plan and would ensure that the annual budget process is constrained accordingly.

Budgeting: We should leverage partnerships in the community and between districts to meet budget goals. As neighboring districts’ populations have contracted alongside ours, opportunities for new partnerships have arisen and gone largely untapped. We must do more to share consulting and professional development costs, and expand service contract bargaining power. Cooperation can also better manage special education costs without compromising the needs of our most vulnerable students.

Communication: I am a firm believer in the idea that an informed and engaged public leads to boards making the most appropriate decisions. To achieve that end, the business of the Board of Education must be conducted transparently. I would push the Board to better communicate its goals and successes to the broader community, to inspire confidence and demonstrate the return made on the community’s investment in its schools.

Our schools are at a turning point. We must take steps to secure their future through robust long-term planning, responsible budgeting and honest communication. According to the state’s Accountability Index, the quality of our schools is in decline. On Sept. 12, I hope you’ll vote for me to help put our schools on track for a brighter future.