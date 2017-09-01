The Redding Pilot

This Week’s Movie Menu: Host of enduring comedies and dramas over holiday weekend

By Mark Schumann, The Reel Dad on September 1, 2017 in Arts & Leisure Columns, Arts & Leisure Features, TV / Movie Menu · 0 Comments

Looking forward to the holiday weekend?

Check out the menu of movies available on broadcast and cable television.

And savor the cinema from the comfort of home!

 

Friday, Sept. 1

 

Don Knotts in The Incredible Mr. Limpet

The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964)

Don Knotts tickles the funny bone and touches the heart as a shy man who wants to be fish. And he just might get his wish.

6:15 p.m. TCM

 

Saturday, Sept. 2

 

Viola Davis in The Help.

The Help (2011)

Viola Davis was Oscar nominated, and Octavia Spencer won an Oscar, for their heartfelt portrayals of strong women trying to survive in a turbulent South in the early 1960s.

11 a.m. TBS

 

The School of Rock (2003)

Jack Black delights as an unconventional school teacher who inspires students through his love of music. The musical version is now on Broadway.

5 p.m. Bravo

 

The Sting (1973)

Paul Newman and Robert Redford charm their way through the 1930s in this Oscar-winning caper about con men.

3:55 p.m. Flix

 

The Man in the Grey Flannel Suit (1956)

Gregory Peck is at his most stoic as a World War Ii veteran trying to navigate his way through the business world of New York City.

3:30 p.m. TCM

 

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Stanley Kubrick introduced movie audiences to the wonders of space and special effects in this mesmerizing take on worlds beyond our own.

8 p.m. TCM

 

American Sniper (2014)

Bradley Cooper nabbed an Oscar nomination for his stirring turn as a soldier who ultimately questions the meaning of war.

8 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday TNT

 

Sunday, Sept. 3

 

Frances McDormand in Fargo

Fargo (1996)

Frances McDormand won an Oscar for playing a street smart sheriff in this dark comedy from Joel and Ethan Cohen.

2:30 p.m. IFC

 

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Paul Newman and Robert Redford tame the Old West in this classic comedy, from director George Roy Hill, also remembered for its song, Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.

8 p.m. TCM

 

Monday, Sept. 4

 

Woman of the Year (1942)

Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy team for the first time in this romantic comedy about journalists and the real news they create together.

11:45 a.m. TCM

 

Giant (1956)

Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean create quite a stir in West Texas in this epic drama about the lives and loves of oil-rich ranchers.

4:30 p.m. TCM

 

Jerry Lewis in The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor (1963)

This endearing comedy about a would-be chemist shows offers the late Jerry Lewis a chance to create movie magic through his command of impersonation and physical comedy.

8 p.m. TCM

 

