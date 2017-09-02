Tour-goers step into history at Putnam Park

Event celebrated Redding’s 250th anniversary

In the middle of Israel Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding stands a monument that reads: “In memory of the unknown heroes buried here.”

Yet, is anyone actually buried there?

Those who went on the hour-long tour Saturday afternoon at the park learned the answer to that question, along with many other facts about Redding’s history, at Rediscover Revolutionary Redding, a free family event. About 40 people took part in the program, which also included a scavenger hunt for children.

The event was held in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the Town of Redding, and Redding’s year-long Townwide Read, My Brother Sam Is Dead, a novel takes place in Colonial Redding during the Revolutionary War. It was a collaboration between the Mark Twain Library and Friends and Neighbors from Putnam Memorial State Park.

Israel Putnam Memorial State Park, located at the intersection of Routes 58 and 107, opened in 1778. It is the first and oldest state park in the state of Connecticut, according to volunteer T.G. Henderson, who led the tour. Gen. Israel Putnam’s division of the Continental Army encamped in Redding in the winter of 1778 to 1779.

Henderson said Putnam Park was one of three encampments in the Town of Redding during the Revolutionary War. 1,000 people were stationed at each encampment.

“Redding’s population at the time was 1,500 people,” Henderson added.

In addition to touring a museum and visitor’s center, participants got to walk along a path through the park, stopping to look at and explore the many monuments, statues and cannons along the way.

They passed McDougall Pond, named after General Alexander McDougall, who was the first general when the troops moved into Putnam Park, Henderson said.

Veronica Boulden of Bethel, who was accompanied by her husband, Dwayne, and their three children — Avril, 8, Adele, 5 and Norah, 12 — said, “We live so close to this park and we’re here today because we want our kids to love history.”

Liz Castagna of Redding said she found the strategic importance Redding played on the eastern edge of the winter encampment to be very interesting.

“This tour and the Townwide Read is a great way that the town is paying tribute to its 250th anniversary,” she said. “To me, I’m finding that history becomes more important as I get older.”

Other parts of the tour included a bake oven, which once made 800 loaves of bread, Henderson explained.

There was also a brown cabin made of logs, which both adults and children explored. This was in the location where the original Officers Quarters Magazine stood. The structure, which was originally thought to be officers’ quarters, is now thought to have held kegs of gunpowder during the war, according to Henderson.

The tour took participants past Joel Barlow Circle, in honor of Joel Barlow, who also has the high school which students from Redding attend named after him.

A poet and writer, Barlow was a resident of Redding and graduated from Yale University. According to Henderson, Barlow was thought to have visited the Redding army camps during the winter of 1778-79 and conduct readings there.

When the conversation turned to a man named William Heron, Bethel resident Brandt Boulden said, “William Heron was an American spy. I developed an interest in spies from watching the TV show Turn on Netflix. I like the intrigue of spies — how they would spy on the British and figure out their codes, and feed them misinformation.”

Mark Gilbert of Redding, a chairman for the Townwide Read program, said the intention of the event was to find locations or activities that complemented the local history of Redding. “Putnam Park is the location where people camped during the Revolutionary War,” Gilbert said, “so by coming here, you get a sense of what life was like 250 years ago in the middle of a war.”