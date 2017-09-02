Town celebrates 250th anniversary with picnic

In recognition of the town’s 250th birthday, the Redding Historical Society, in partnership with the Town of Redding, will be hosting a Settler’s Day Town Picnic at the pond side of Putnam Memorial State Park, 499 Black Rock Turnpike, Redding, on Monday, Sept. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As a throwback to earlier days, an interdepartmental tug-of-war, horseshoe throwing, sack races and a pie-eating contest are among several planned events. Musicians will be on-hand to entertain. Hamburgers will be selling for 50¢, hot dogs for 25¢ and soda for a dime.

The Redding Historical Society will be offering basic genealogical assistance at its booth. Kiosk spaces are available free of charge for those who wish to promote their organization or business.

For further information, contact Redding Town Historian Charley Couch at [email protected] or call or text to 203-788-1805.