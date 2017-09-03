Police Log: Driving while intoxicated, Motorcycle crash, Damage to a flag

Driving while intoxicated

On Aug. 26, Patrick Varisco, 33, of Bethel, was stopped for speeding. He was driving 67 miles per hour in a 35-miles- per hour zone on Route 107 and Redding Road. The operator was taken into custody at around 1:30 a.m. He failed a field sobriety test, refused a breathalyzer and was released on $50 cash bond. He was charged with DWI and speeding.

Motorcycle crash

On Aug. 28, a motorcycle was traveling northbound on Route 58 when it lost control and hit a stone wall. The driver, Theodore Gueste, 26, of Fairfield, was ejected and transported to Danbury Hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries. His motorcycle was a 2016 black BMW motorcycle.

Property damage to a flag

On Aug. 24, someone vandalized a flag on a private residence. There are no suspects at this time.

Credit card larceny

In regard to the larceny of the credit card search from Aug. 17, police have received multiple leads in response to the media and this has been productive.

Untimely deaths

On July 5, there had been an untimely death of Joan Garrity, 63, on Long Ridge Road. Police received confirmation that the death was caused by an opioid overdose to include fentanyl. Police are communicating with their state and federal partners and are continuing to investigate.

The untimely death of Norwalk resident Frankie Herrera, 30, on Route 58 in Redding on July 14 was found to be caused by a combination of alcohol and fentanyl. Police are communicating with their state and federal partners and are continuing to investigate. They are aware of all the overdose deaths in Norwalk in close proximity to this case.

Motor vehicle theft

Police received a report of a vehicle that was stolen

during the night. A grey 2002 Toyota Tacoma pick-up was stolen from a private driveway in the Hopewell Woods road area. Police believe they have a suspect. The case is under investigation.

Stats:

Total calls — 198

Animal control investigation — 7

Assault — 0

Untimely death (new) — 0

Assist EMS — 10

Assist Fire — 5

Home and business alarms — 7

Missing person — 1

Motor vehicle accidents — 5

Suspicious vehicle/person — 10

Crisis intervention — 0

Traffic offenses: