Vote for Ed Miller for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

The author Robert Fulghum said, “All I really need to know I learned in kindergarten.” Maybe that’s why in Redding we have always strived to keep class sizes smaller for our youngest learners and it is why Ed Miller championed full-day kindergarten. On the other hand, when Mark Lewis was asked about cuts that have led to kindergarten class sizes being as high as 21 children, he pointed out class sizes from 1996, as if not recognizing evolving pedagogical practices. Mark also believes that years of cuts that have driven the school budget to levels not seen since 2010 and have led to the loss of dozens of teachers are “minimal” and “insignificant.” Thankfully, we have a candidate in Ed Miller who is fiscally prudent and a strong supporter of our schools. To learn more, visit www.EdforRedding.com, and on Sept. 12. please vote for Ed Miller.

Victoria Wyndham

Black Rock Turnpike

To the Editor:

The relationship between the Board of Finance (BoF) and the Board of Education (BoE) is broken. Mark Lewis is okay with that. Ed Miller wants a return to a productive working relationship. What is at stake is confidence in our elected leaders to serve the people of Redding. Until recently, the two boards worked together with the BoE clearly defining educational goals and budget needs, and the BoF giving a clear sense of budget constraints. However, Mark appears uninterested in the system that has served us for generations. Instead of working with the BoE, he prefers to choose school budgets unilaterally.

Regarding those budgets, expenditures for 2017-18 will be less than they were for 2011-12, and over the last four years, dozens of teaching positions have been eliminated at Redding Elementary and John Read. To Mark, these are merely “pinpricks.” To those who value the contributions of these educators, they are sorely missed.

In Redding we have always valued education and civility. We expect our schools to be excellent and our elected representatives to work together. Thankfully, Ed Miller epitomizes these values. Over the last ten years, as a member of the BoE, Ed has devoted his time to serving the educational needs of Redding. And Ed is committed to changing the dismissive tone of the BoF and returning to the respectful working relationships that are a hallmark of our town. On Sept.12, please vote for Ed Miller.

Jeff Fligelman