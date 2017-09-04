Vote for Mark Lewis for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

A dedicated Redding citizen with years of service to the town as member and chair of the Region 9 Board of Education, and a parent of two children who graduated from the Redding educational system and went on to flourishing careers and lives, Mark Lewis is an ideal candidate for the Board of Finance.

Knowledgeable, hard-working and open to constituents’ concerns and ideas, Mark is committed to maintaining the excellence of our schools while at the same time acting with fiscal prudence to serve the wellbeing of all taxpayers in Redding. A vote for Mark Lewis is a vote for the future of our town as a model of fine schools, natural beauty, responsible funding and warm community spirit.

Jane M. Ross

To the Editor:

Mark Lewis must continue as a member of Redding’s Board of Finance.

As a long time Redding resident and a parent of a daughter who attended Redding schools, I believe that there is no more proven record of accomplishment in supporting many aspects of Redding’s financial goals, including Mark’s many years on Region 9’s Board of Education.

Mark Lewis must continue as a member Board of Finance, especially considering his years of experience and insight into the many challenges facing the Board in the next four years.

Doug Crites-Moore

To the Editor:

We believe Mark’s experience, knowledge and understanding of the issues will be of considerable benefit to our town, especially as they pertain to our Board of Education.

As retired teachers, we completely support our boards in giving our students the best opportunity available to succeed at every level. We need a person who has a proven track record in town government and the willingness to give 100% attention to the tasks at hand.

Mark Lewis will get our vote and we urge you to join us in voting for Mark at the Sept. 12 Democratic primary.

Marion and John Hichwa

To the Editor:

For his long service to the citizens of Redding through his many leadership positions on the Region 9 Board of Education, Mark Lewis is the one that Democrats should vote for on Sept. 12 for the Board of Finance. As Chair, Vice Chair and in other major roles on Region 9, Lewis knows how to achieve results and meet budget demands in difficult times.

His spirit of cooperation, along with his studious attention to detail, offers essential qualities for a Board [that is] crucial to Redding’s financial security. He was the nominee of the Democratic Town Committee, which has benefited from his counsel as its 10-year treasurer and current chairman. A vote for Mark Lewis is a vote for Redding’s future.

Diana M. Carlino

To the Editor:

I have had many years to observe politics in Redding, from the inside and the outside. The good news is that technology is helping each of us to make decisions based on facts. The Board of Ed and Board of Finance meeting minutes are available on the town website. The videos are available too. Those videos give lots of information on how our elected representatives serve us. I have reviewed videos and listened to the candidates for the Board of Finance in the upcoming Democratic primary. I was in attendance at many of these meetings, but it is still enlightening to refresh my memory and see the candidates in action. My conclusion is that Mark Lewis is the best candidate for the Board of Finance. His attendance is excellent and that shows me that he actually wants to do the job. His comments are clear and thoughtful. He understands that the town has many facets, including open space, schools, recreation, seniors and security of our taxpayers. Each is important and all must be balanced, not only with each other, but with the cost to our taxpayers.

Mark’s institutional history and understanding of the importance of balance, and his history of attention to elected office, make him my choice and I hope yours, too. Please become informed and please cast your ballot on Sept. 12 for Mark Lewis.

Margaret (Peg) O’Donnell

To the Editor:

According to an analysis of the Redding Board of Education minutes, this is Ed Miller’s attendance record for the last two years. He has missed 53% of scheduled meetings.

2015–2016: 15 meetings, 10 absences

2016–2017: 17 meetings, 7 absences

The meetings included budget presentations, budget workshops and tri-board meetings, as well as regular scheduled board meetings.

If you can’t show up and do the work, how can you in good faith run for public office?

Peter Bonfanti

To the Editor:

The quality of life that we enjoy today in the Town of Redding exists because of the shared commitment, forethought and leadership of residents who have served on our boards and commissions over the years. Mark Lewis exemplifies this love and dedication for our community through his key roles on the Region 9 Board of Education, the Board of Finance and the Democratic Party. He has worked tirelessly to listen and respond to the ideas of others, research and solve difficult problems, and develop fair, transparent and responsible budgets. Mark is a champion for excellence in education, fiscal responsibility, preservation of open space, our fine library, and community resources giving support for the youngest to our oldest citizens. Join me in supporting Mark Lewis’s candidacy to remain a member of the Board of Finance.

Mary Lou Carlson

To the Editor:

What exactly are we looking for in our elected officials?

Attendance? Ed Miller was absent from over half of scheduled Board of Ed meetings over the past two years.

Foresight? During Ed Miller’s tenure on the BoE, the board failed to develop a clear plan or strategy to deal with declining enrollment.

Transparency? After the BoE approved a budget with a reduction of one gifted [and] enrichment teacher, Ed Miller suggested that the board place surplus money into the health reserve — not to be used for health care expenses — but to be transferred out later to pay to fund the additional teacher.

Honesty? During the last two years, when Ed Miller claims that the BoF was “defunding education,” the BoE had $1.4 million in unspent funds but continued to claim that the schools would suffer from any reductions.

When it comes to making a decision about who we trust to make financial decisions that impact all town residents, Mark Lewis is the obvious choice. Vote for Mark in the Democratic Primary on Sept. 12.

Mike D’Agostino

To the Editor:

Mark Lewis served with distinction on the region 9 BOE for 11 years. His leadership helped result in a surplus for the 2017 fiscal year. As a recent appointee and current incumbent to the BOF, Mark has shown excellent fiscal responsibility and has worked closely with all BOF members to make sound decisions with how to spend taxpayer monies. I urge all fellow Democrats in voting for Mark Lewis on Sept. 12.

Nina Heller

To the Editor:

The Board of Finance plays an important function in our town in that it provides oversight and sets our mill rate, and hence our taxes. It requires dedication and attendance. The attendance records are part of the minutes on our town website. Mark Lewis served on Region 9 and last year, on the Board of Finance, and his attendance was over 95%. Ed Miller served on the Board of Education. In 2015-16, he missed more than half of 14 meetings and in the following year, he missed over a third of the meetings. In both years, he did not attend the sessions where the Board of Education presented their budget to the Board of Finance. In order to get the job done, we need Mark Lewis.

Charles Landau

To the Editor:

I met Mark for the first time roughly 11 years ago at a Region 9 Board Meeting. I fully support and will vote for “Mark Lewis for the Board of Finance.” He is extremely intelligent, thoughtful, thorough, fiscally prudent, dedicated and a man of integrity and character. He has devoted a great deal of his time and energy supporting the citizens of the town he loves. Much of his good work has been detailed in a number of letters to the editor. Due to his proven experience on the Region 9 Board, he will do a excellent job on the Board of Finance.

Jim Lang

To the Editor:

We moved here over 30 years ago, bought our first home, had our children, and our family grew and prospered in our town. I was a past Redding Elementary PTA president, PTA Council president and continue to be active in other organizations in town. Children, education, and the environment are always prime to me.

Redding balances these because we are fortunate to have people like Mark Lewis and others on the Board of Finance before him. I could never support someone who didn’t have our children’s education and their future foremost in mind.

I’ve seen how Mark Lewis works with challenges. He is steadfast, clearheaded, open and committed to our children’s education as he showed this when serving on the Barlow Board of Education for eleven years. He listens, but more importantly he brings all that he knows, and is open to learning to the big picture. The best way to protect our schools is to have a fiscally healthy town.

The young people I have seen grow up here and go through our three schools are thriving. Let’s vote for Mark Lewis because so many more will be able to do the same while we all can enjoy the Redding we love. Vote for Mark Lewis on Sept. 12 and then on Nov. 7.

Susan Green