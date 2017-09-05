Connecticut BBB Alert: Beware of scam opiate treatments

As the country struggles with an epidemic of opiate abuse, Connecticut Better Business Bureau warns consumers that con artists are peddling useless home-based detoxification products.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has won a court order barring Caitlin Enterprises from selling “Withdrawal Ease” and “Recovery Ease.” The regulator says Caitlin Enterprises made claims about its products that were false and unsupported by scientific evidence.

“According to the FTC’s charges, this company was cashing-in on addiction to heroin and painkillers,” said Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman Howard Schwartz. “Millions of Americans suffering from addiction are looking for help to end their physical dependence. There is no quick fix, and con artists are peddling useless products, claiming they can help make the detoxification process easier. They need help, not empty promises.”

According to the FTC complaint against Caitlin Enterprises, the company claimed that its products alleviated the symptoms of opiate withdrawal, and significantly increased the likelihood of sufferers overcoming addiction.

This action is similar to a case against Sunrise Neutraceuticals, which also made scientifically-unsupported claims about its herbal products. An eight ounce bottle of the Sunrise’s “Elimidrol” sold for $75 and it was promoted as a proprietary blend of various herbs and other natural products.

As is the case with useless weight loss products, a user in one testimonial claimed the product worked within a half hour, relieving symptoms and giving him a “new sense of clarity.”

There are legitimate medical and therapy-based treatments, and Connecticut Better Business Bureau urges people fighting opiate addiction to consult a health professional, instead of losing money on products that have no scientific proof that they are effective.