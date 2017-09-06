History professor to give patriotism talk at Redding Library

Dr. Leslie Lindenauer, professor of history at Western Connecticut State University, will discuss the theme of patriotism in “My Brother Sam is Dead,” the Redding town read book, on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Lindenauer’s talk will focus on how people choose to remember and represent notions of patriotism and liberty from the Revolutionary War.

Admission to the talk is free. Light refreshments will be served.

Appropriately, the discussion will be held on Patriot’s Day.

According to Redding resident Mark Gilbert, Chairperson of the Redding Reads town-wide read committee, this a timeless American question, one currently being thought about in countless communities across the country. It is also a central theme of “My Brother Sam is Dead,” a work of historical fiction the Mark Twain Library in Redding chose as its town-wide read to celebrate the town’s 250th anniversary. The novel centers on local historical characters and events that took place in Redding during the Revolutionary War.

Written during the Vietnam War and winner of the 1974 John Newbery Award, the work by James and Christopher Collier won acclaim for its realistic depiction of the Meeker family, which was torn apart by competing allegiances during the struggle for independence. Young Tim Meeker must choose between his father, who feels bound to the English king, and his brother Sam, who is devoted to the cause of the Patriots.

According to library Director Beth Steinhardt Dominianni, close to 600 copies of the books and hundreds of copies of a special map drawn by local artist Amy Cabot tracing Redding’s historical sites mentioned in the book, have been distributed.

Lindenaur received a BA from Brown University and went on to complete both her master’s and doctorate at New York University. Before pursuing her academic career, she worked as a museum educator and administrator, as a historical editor and with organizations that employed historical discourse in political advocacy.

To sign up for the program and for further information, visit www.marktwainlibrary.org.