Letter: Vote for Laura Hoeing for Board of Education

September 7, 2017

To the Editor:

As a past member of the Board of Education, I understand firsthand the challenges the board faces in balancing educational excellence and fiscal responsibility. Laura Hoeing understands that balance and is ready to serve.  She has a passion for education, a strong sense of community, and [a] common sense approach [for] the fiscal needs of the town.  As an active member of the Redding community, with a strong understanding of how local government works, Laura would be an outstanding addition to the Redding Board of Education. She is ideally suited to making decisions about our town’s most important asset – our children.  Please join me in supporting Laura Hoeing in the Sept 12 primary.

Eric Witt

Cricklewood Road

 

