To the Editor:

Laura Hoeing is a strong candidate to serve on the Redding Board of Education. She is passionately devoted to town government affairs and equally concerned about the continued success of our public schools. Given the opportunity to serve on the Board of Education, Laura will work tirelessly towards the goal of improving education for all of our students. Join us in voting for Laura Hoeing in the primary election on Sept. 12.

Charles and Elaine Morales-Thomason

Picketts Ridge Road