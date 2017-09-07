Letter: Vote for Laura Hoeing for Board of Education

To the Editor:

We are writing to share our enthusiastic support for Laura Hoeing for Board of Education. Laura has five children in the Redding Schools and cares deeply about the quality of education and continued success of our schools.

Since moving to Redding in 2005, Laura has selflessly served on the Board of Redding Neighbors and Newcomers, the Redding Republican Town Committee and the town’s Planning Commission.

We have known Laura for the past 11 years and know her to be an excellent listener who fully considers options before making important decisions. Laura has made the effort to become knowledgeable about the critical issues that face our town.

Redding is so fortunate to a have a candidate with her passion, integrity and dedication. We encourage Redding friends to elect Laura Hoeing for Board of Education on Sept. 12.

Sandy and Andy Scott

Black Rock Turnpike