Letter: Vote for Mark Lewis for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

I am proud to support incumbent Mark Lewis in the Democratic primary on Sept. 12. I have served on boards with both Mark and Mr. Miller, and there is absolutely no comparison between these two individuals. Mark is honest and transparent, rigorous in his research and understanding of facts, a tremendous supporter of education for over 11 years of service on the Region 9 Board of Education, compassionate and concerned about every student and every taxpayer, and an ardent supporter of the Democratic party on national, state, and local levels.

Because of these attributes, Mark Lewis was endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee, Mr. Miller was not. Despite his claims to the contrary, Mr. Miller won at the caucus by a single vote, hardly a mandate. Let’s not be fooled by promises of civility, transparency, collaboration and low taxes from someone who has publicly berated fellow elected officials, failed to attend over 40% of scheduled meetings and criticized attempts at collaboration between the BoE and the BoF intended to achieve the best result and the best representation for all taxpayers.

Mark Lewis has been serving admirably and with integrity for quite some time, and he should continue to do so. Vote for Mark on Sept. 12.

Sara Emir Sobel

Putnam Hill Drive