Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Sept. 7

Yankee Fisherman is back with a farewell to summer and a look at revitalizing the Norwalk River Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. at HAN.Network.

There’s always time for one more trip for the summer, then one more after that, and we take a look at the beauty that is the Swift River in Massachusetts.

Last year the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited asked for donations of discarded Christmas trees. Now they’re being put to use, and we’ll take a look at efforts to restore the channels and habitat needed for healthy trout in the Norwalk River in Wilton.

Surfcasters are rallying around a family whose son has been stricken by cancer. We’ll have information on the OwenStrong surf tournament, which starts later this month, and other benefits and activities involving fishing.

We’ll also run down the events around the Northeast as fishing groups begin to meet again with the turn of the season to autumn.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.