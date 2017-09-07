Settler’s Day Picnic celebrates town’s 250th

While most of the world spent Monday afternoon in the 21st Century, the Town of Redding took a step back into history with 50-cent hamburgers, a game of horseshoes and the song Yankee Doodle.

It was the Settler’s Day Picnic, which was held at Israel Putnam Memorial State Park on Sept. 4. The Redding Historical Society and Town of Redding co-hosted the event, which was postponed from a day earlier due to rain.

“This is not an anniversary, but a birthday party,” said organizer Charley Couch, Redding town historian. “This is a way for the historical society to give back to the town on a special occasion. The main focus is for children.”

Entertainment included a performance by the Germantown Ancients Fife & Drum Corps.

Robert Paradise, the drummer with the Germantown Ancient Fife and Drum Corps, explained the uniforms worn by the musicians were the same kind that were worn in 1780. The group played music including Yankee Doodle and The British Grenadiers.

There was plenty of old-fashioned games, including a potato sack race, an egg carrying race and a tug-of-war, as well as a pie-eating contest.

Vintage-priced food, such as 25-cent hot dogs with beverages for a dime, were provided by Uncle Leo’s, a Georgetown coffee and lunch shop.

A genealogy booth was run by several people, including Tad Sanford, a descendant to one of the oldest families in town.

“The Sanfords go back 300 years. Four brothers settled in Umpawaug,” Sanford said. “Two of them, Samuel and Joseph, were my ancestors.”

People with their dogs and others walking or running streamed through the park steadily — along with families, whose cars quickly filled the parking lot.

Joseph R. Bonomo, Redding Historical Society president, said between 200 and 250 people were expected to attend throughout the day.

Most of the activities were centered by the pond close to where Gen. Israel Putnam’s division of the Continental Army encamped in Redding in the winter of 1778 to 1779. The park’s encampment was one of three in Redding during the Revolutionary War.

Janice Dimon, the Historical Society’s vice president, said she’d recently been reading about George Washington’s armies and learned much about the Revolutionary War and Putnam’s encampments.

“General Putnam was so resourceful. The biggest problem for soldiers was food and clothing. I think it is important people know what happened here at the park and be aware of Putnam’s involvement in the Revolutionary War,” Dimon said. “It was really tough for them. They were cold and starving.”

Couch noted the park’s setting was among the day’s highlights for visitors. “It’s underused by locals,” he said.

The day’s festivities were especially fitting at the historic park, noted Bonomo.

“This is an old-fashioned picnic — the Sestercentennial kick-off in what we hope will be an annual picnic on Labor Day weekend,” he said.

Generation Blues, one of the bands that performed at the Redding Rock’ n Roots Revival Music Festival on July 5, played all day.

Drummer Brad Greene of Newtown said seven of the group’s eight members were set to perform all afternoon. “We have two guitars, a harmonica, four singers and a keyboard,” he said, before the first set that opened with the song, Voodoo Woman. The day’s repertoire included Gimme Some Lovin’ and Something’s Got a Hold on Me.

“It has a real blues feel and up-tempo, dancing music,” Greene said.

“It’s a special occasion, great for townspeople to get together,” said Historical Society member Rosemary Wright.

Redding resident Nancy Cavillones said it’s very nice that Redding is honoring its anniversary with a picnic.

“It’s a great bookend to the Rock’n’Roots festival and should become a tradition,” she said.

The mother of three was raised in upstate New York and moved to Redding in 2012. “My grandfather was raised in Georgetown,” Cavillones added. “We skipped a generation here.”

Leti Dossmann, a native of San Antonio, Texas, moved to Redding in December. The mother of two said she likes that the town is “secluded but driveable to everywhere.

“It’s important for kids to learn about the history in their own backyard. The war happened here. I think that’s really cool,” she said. “You can be out in your own yard and find a musket. In Texas, we knew our history. Kids should know their history here.”

Couch, 62, grew up in town where his family history goes back generations. He lived away in Canada for over 20 years and returned to Redding in 1992.

“Redding is unique in many ways. Over a quarter of the town is open space land,” Couch said. “Its history reflects the broader history of the whole country because it covers everything up to modern day history and land practice.”