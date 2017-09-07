There was something for everyone at the Mark Twain Library Book Fair

Seven-year-old Xandri Armstrong of Bethel was on a quest at the 57th Mark Twain Library Book Fair — she was searching for anything she could find by children’s author Mercer Mayer.

“I love stories by Mercer Mayer,” said Xandri, who came to the fair with her older sister Zoe, 9, and her grandmother, Janet Auerbach, of Redding.

“My favorite Mercer Mayer book is ‘There’s a Nightmare in My Closet,’” said Zoe, who had just spotted Mayer’s “There’s Something There!: Three Bedtime Classics” on a shelf.

The Mark Twain Library Book Fair, held over Labor Day weekend at the Redding Community Center on Lonetown Road, was packed on Friday — opening day — and again the following afternoon.

More than 65,000 books were for sale at the fair, which is one of the library’s major fund-raisers. There were hundreds of categories of books, including everything from medicine to philosophy to fashion to poetry. Other topics were religion, cooking, home decorating and adventure.

Auerbach said she has been coming to the book fair for about 50 years.

“I used to volunteer at it. It used to be in the location of Fleur De Lis [a furniture store]. People would come in from New York on the train and go to the fair from there,” she said. “I love the variety here and the fact that I come home with books that I never thought I would buy. They keep me going through the winter.”

Trumbull resident Nancy Grimm, a mother of six, went to the book fair with her 13-year-old daughter, Marya. Grimm said she likes hard-to-find and out-of-print books.

“I like the Belgian Twins children’s series, written in 1917 by Lucy Fitch Perkins,” Grimm said. “You learn about the customs of people during that time period.”

Redding resident Terry Ullman, a French teacher, said every year, she heads straight to the children’s French section.

“When I’m finished with the books that I buy, I donate them back to the book fair for the next year,” she said.

Yet, on Friday, Ullman found something different, which she plans on giving to her father.

“It’s the Collector’s Edition of Time magazines from 1945. It’s about World War II,” she said, adding that it cost only 50 cents. “My dad is going to love this. He was in the Battle of the Bulge and was a prisoner of war.”

She said the magazines should spark memories for her father, and be a great conversation starter.

Dr. Stephen Factor of Redding, who was standing in the history section, said ever since high school, he has been very interested in American and European history.

“I feel that the past relates to the present and understanding the present requires knowledge of the past,” he said, adding that he planned to return to the book fair the following day.

“I’ve read books about the 20th Century, including those about World War I and World War II, as well as the Vietnam War,” he said. “I don’t like current history. I think good history requires a good length of time for insight, understanding and relevance.”

He added that he is currently reading the new biography of former president Richard Nixon.

Wilton resident Toni Tiller was looking at books in the occult section.

“I’m an occultist,” she said. “I work with hidden information, dream interpretation, ritualism and shamanism.”

Tiller said she’s a big fan of the author Scott Cunningham, who wrote “Wicca in the Kitchen.” “Scott is a great author. He has written many books I have read on herbs and aromatherapy,” she said. “I do healing with food. Cakes mean love. Any type of baking, really, is some form of affection.”

Twelve-year-old Gisella Castagna of Redding said she plans on buying “One of the Guys” by Lisa Aldin. She added that the book is not a typical teenage girl book, which, she said, is part of its appeal.

“I like how it’s not all about makeup and nail polish,” Gisella said. “Toni Valentine [the main character] is a real girl who is not afraid to hang out with people of the opposite gender.”