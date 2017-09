Hitting the court in high gear, the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team swept host Weston 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-8) to start the season on Friday, Sept.8

Ava Campano led the defending South-West Conference champs at the net with 17 kills. She also had seven service points. Kiara Robicjaud also had a strong net game with 14 kills and had five points.

Jessica Muczynski had 13 service points and Riley Paradise serve up 12. Caitlin Colangelo had 26 assists at setter.