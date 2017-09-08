Key town issues addressed Wednesday with primary candidates

The role of the Board of Finance and commercial development in the Georgetown business district were some of the hot topics of debate by Redding’s primary candidates at the special Brown Bag Lunch, held at Redding Town Hall, on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Close to 100 people attended the standing-room only event, which consisted of two debates. The first was between Ed Miller and Mark Lewis, Democratic primary candidates for the Redding Board of Finance; and the second was between Laura Hoeing, John Reilly and Chris Parkin, who are vying for two Republican slots on the Board of Education.
First Selectman Julia Pemberton moderated the Q&A-styled event, which was organized by the League of Women Voters.
Board of Finance’s mandate
In response to Pemberton’s question to the Finance candidates in regard to the role of the Board, Lewis likened it to the Federal Reserve Board: It makes recommendations but has no veto over particular line items in each town department’s budget. “The Board of Finance’s main role is to review and verify expenditures and to set the town’s tax rate,” Lewis said. Another important responsibility, he noted, is to borrow appropriately to fund the town’s projects.
In contrast, Miller said the Board’s role should actually be more aggressive in determining the town’s long-term financial health, preserving town service and keeping taxes down. “I have confidence that it can be done,” said Miller, pointing to his own tenure on the Board of Education.
Education
In regard to the state of school funding, Miller and Lewis disagreed. While neither candidate advocates massive education cuts, Lewis pointed out that enrollment in Redding schools has dropped by approximately 30 percent since 2009. Concurrently, school budgets have gone down by eight percent, adjusted for inflation. “In my view, those reductions were appropriate and well considered, and I hope to continue that [same approach],” he said.
Miller, however, described education as one of four important pillars that make Redding a desirable place to live; the others include its open spaces, community center and senior center. Making education a target of constant budget cutting will hurt property values, he said.
Pemberton posed a hypothetical question to the Republican Board of Education candidates: “The Board of Finance directs a cut to the Board of Education. The schools’ superintendent presents you with two difficult choices — increasing classroom sizes or eliminating programs such as the arts, music and STEM. What would you do?”
Hoeing was first up. “I would not want to cut arts, education and other important programs,” she said. There are ways to mitigate the effects of increased class size, she pointed out, such as increasing the number of paraprofessionals.
When it was Reilly’s turn, he essentially agreed with Hoeing, noting that the schools seek to educate whole learners and cutting out some of these special programs works against that goal.
Parkin also agreed with this point. “STEM, arts and other programs are not extras but a key part of our overall educational program,” Parkin said. Faced with a difficult choice, he added that boosting classroom size was a more palatable option.
When questioned about the biggest challenges facing the schools in the next 10 years, the three BOE candidates each took a different tack, with Reilly’s focus on creating well-rounded students.“Our board should make improvements to and expand our schools’ technology offerings and become a leader,” he said. “We need to focus not just on budgets but on how our schools stand apart from those in other towns.”
Parkin called for improved long-range educational planning. “We need an idea of where we are going and what we want our education system to look like in the future,” he said.
Economic uncertainty
Hoeing said the schools and the town as a whole will have to tackle increased economic uncertainty in the years ahead. The state derives 61 percent of its revenue from taxes yet is also one of the top-five “exodus states,” she said. In such a climate, state budget cutting will become a permanent reality. Fortunately, new families with children have once again started to move into Redding, Hoeing said, providing a source of optimism for the schools.
Commercial development
In response to a question addressed to the Board of Finance candidates about future commercial development within the town’s limits, Miller said the town needs to look beyond its current focus on the Georgetown business district. He noted that there is development picking up along the Route 7 corridor near where he lives, in West Redding.
Lewis disagreed, saying the town should more aggressively promote commercial development in Georgetown. He also noted the preponderance of wetlands in West Redding. “It’s the headwaters for the Norwalk River,” he said. “The chances for development in West Redding are practically zero.”
Attendance at meetings
While the debate format called for candidates to avoid outright criticism of each other, there were several points in the discussion when Pemberton had to nip such criticism in the bud.
One question in particular asked candidates to detail their attendance records in previous roles — both on the Board of Finance, if applicable, and on other town boards.
The question was directed at Miller first and he noted that he had juggled a previous town role with a corporate job that required nonstop travel to Europe and Asia. He is now a self-employed consultant but he noted that any such criticism “leaves out the countless hours of service” independent of attendance at formal board meetings. In his case, this included leading early-education and long-term planning committees during his service to the Board of Education.
“I will pledge now that I will be at every Board of Finance meeting, health provided,” Miller said.
At that point, Lewis piped in, saying “attendance at meetings is critical — you shouldn’t take a job if you aren’t going to fulfill the responsibilities,” said Lewis, before he was advised by Pemberton that he was becoming too critical of the other candidate.
After the debate ended, Pemberton expressed her appreciation for everyone involved with it. “I would extend my thanks to the candidates as well as the Redding League of Women Voters for organizing this debate. It was very important to give voters an opportunity to hear from them. There are serious issues facing the town over the next several years. It’s good for voters to have an opportunity to ask them questions,” Pemberton said. “It’s the first primary we have had in town in 17 years so it’s a big deal.”
Residents will get to vote for their candidates of choice in the municipal primary elections on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road.