Letter: Vote for Chris Parkin for Board of Education

To the Editor:

I support nominating Chris Parkin for the Board of Education (BoE). Through his active participation in the governmental processes of the town, Chris has shown how qualified he is for the BoE. Chris is consistently well informed on each key topic in review. He has consistently and diligently researched and presented fact-based, innovative and fiscally responsible ways to best address the educational needs of our children.

Chris believes excellence in education is a key strength of our town and believes education should be supported. Chris supports long-term planning for our schools to ensure children today and in the future are able to benefit from an excellent education.

Please join me in voting for Chris in the Republican Primary on Sept. 12.

Chris Racette

Drummer Lane

To the Editor:

Redding is a special place. People are drawn to our beautiful town by its abundance of natural areas, its quiet, small town atmosphere, and above all, its exceptional public school system. Our schools lie at the heart of our town’s ongoing success and we need to safeguard and strengthen them. It is in the best interests of our great community.

I have worked with Chris extensively as an adult leader in Cub Scout Pack 118, where his dedication to Redding’s young people is a testament to his values.

I enthusiastically endorse Chris for the Board of Education and I urge my neighbors and fellow residents to visit www.Parkin2017.com to get a sense of the vision, insight and advocacy he will bring to our town’s schools, students and families. I encourage all Republicans in Redding to come out to vote for Chris on Sept. 12, and all town residents who value quality schools to do the same in November.

All politics are local, but not all politics need to be partisan, and education politics should never be partisan. We are crossing party lines to show our support for Chris Parkin, our neighbor and friend, running for Board of Education. We ask all eligible voters in the upcoming Republican Primary on Sept. 12 to consider supporting Chris too.

We have recently returned to Redding from West Virginia, and with two children in Redding Schools are invested in their future. The schools are part of our town and community fabric, linked with both our taxes and property values — we need them to thrive and succeed. We need new blood on the Board of Ed.

Chris Parkin is also vested here with three children in the system. He brings his vision for a well run fiscally responsible Board of Ed. He has attended many meetings of both Boards of Ed and Finance in recent years. He has done volunteer work with our cubs and scouts. He has done pro bono legal work relating to the education system. He has the acumen, zeal and appetite for the job.

Please consider Chris Parkin on Sept. 12.

Lorcan O’Connor, Sarah Kelly

Seventy Acre Road

To the Editor:

I wholeheartedly endorse Chris Parkin’s candidacy for the Redding Board of Education. As a registered Democrat, I will not be able to cast a ballot in his favor in the upcoming Republican primary, but I would — and will — in the general election, should he win his party’s nomination.

I met Chris in the autumn of 2014, with our eldest daughters both beginning kindergarten that fall. As classmates, they attended many of the same functions at and outside of school, which afforded my wife and me an opportunity to get to know Chris and Becky personally, as well as to engage in an ongoing conversation about the future of our town and its schools in particular. Beyond these social settings, I have had the pleasure of attending meetings of the Board of Education at which Chris shared his vision for our community.

Whether at a birthday party or a Board meeting, Chris is as pragmatic in his thinking as he is passionate in his commitment. He is transparent in his desire to balance our town’s social and economic responsibilities to its residents — including its school-aged children — in ways that allow us to combine public education of the highest quality with short— and long-term financial sustainability. He takes great care to dig deeply into the data, examining shifting demographics, revenues and expenditures to make certain that our elected officials are comparing apples to apples in their decision making. His commitment to comprehensive planning promises to serve as both an antidote to and bulwark against the kind of ideological polarization that has made cooperation so elusive in the present political climate.

Like Chris, I believe that the excellence of our schools is one of our town’s greatest attributes. It was one of the most important factors in our decision to purchase a home, build a family and put down roots in Redding. But we are now at a pivotal juncture. The future of our children and the future of our community cannot be imperiled further. I have every confidence that, as a member of the Board of Education, Chris Parkin will affect positive change that is beneficial to all.

Hunter Martin

Dayton Road

To the Editor:

I am supporting Chris Parkin for a seat on the Redding Board of Education. I know Chris and I understand his views and visions for the town. He has a clear understanding of what our town needs to do to keep our schools heading in the right direction. Chris also sees that the Redding school system attracts new families to our town. We cannot let others who have no real vested interest in the future of the schools lead our most valuable asset. Our School Board often has had a clear divide. I believe Chris has the knowledge and skills to bring this town and the School Board to be able to work with everyone, and bring parties together for the sake of our children.

Jeff Boxer

Lonetown Road

To the Editor:

Chris Parkin’s Board of Education platform cites his support to create and build several important points our town desperately needs — long-range planning, better communication with the public and between town boards and financial accountability. I support Chris Parkin for Board of Education. Redding needs him.

Caroline Hunter

Chestnut Woods Road

To the Editor:

Please come out to the Redding Community Center on Sept. 12 and support Chris Parkin for the Board of Education. I have known Chris through his volunteer work with my son’s Cub Scout Pack. He has supported the town and its youth for many years. He is articulate, organized and sensible, as well as very knowledgeable about the Board of Education’s budget cycle and process.

Chris wants what we all want, the very best for our town and our school systems. He has a clear plan and objectives to make sure our schools are properly funded and well managed to help keep the tax burden down for the residents. Chris is committed to transparency and open communication between the Boards, which is crucial and key to keeping our educational standards high. Chris Parkin has my vote on Sept 12. I hope he has yours too.

Susanne Chaber

John Todd Way

To the Editor:

I just wanted to take a moment to share with you how thrilled I am that Chris Parkin is a candidate for our beautiful town’s board of education. His daughter has been in my Girl Scout troop since she was in kindergarten four years ago. It was at that time that I first noticed Chris’s commitment to the betterment of our schools and his thorough understanding of our school’s needs. He has countless times taken it upon himself to educate our community about the Board of Education’s role in our children’s future and the financial impacts of items discussed in the Board of Ed meetings.

I know that he values our children’s education and I trust him to make decisions that will better our children’s future instead of cutting short their educational opportunities as the Board has done particularly over the last two years by underestimating enrollment, not providing funding for core educational opportunities such as Spanish in kindergarten and woefully neglecting critical facility needs such as restoring drinkable water to the school building system. Please join me in wholeheartedly endorsing this candidate.

Victoria Ericson

Starrs Ridge Road

To the Editor:

We are fortunate to have a candidate for the Board of Education (BOE) who is knowledgeable, passionate and exceptionally well-qualified to serve our town and students in Chris Parkin. He deserves your vote.

Chris has lived in Redding for eight years and has three children in our school system. He is a Boy Scout leader and goes to church on Sunday.

He is also an attorney who has represented families and students as well as teachers and administrators in legal proceedings involving education issues. (There are probably a handful of residents in town who know half as much about education policy and legislation as Chris.)

Chris is not seeking the office to festoon his resume or boast about positions at cocktail parties. He is interested in and energized by the issues and process of Education and town government.

He regularly attends Board of Education and Board Of Finance meetings and frequently advocates for our students and citizens during public comment. His comments are always reasoned and informed, trenchant when required and judicious. He has been a vocal critic of the cost per pupil fallacy and explained on multiple occasions how the budget is being balanced on the backs of the children. That is not right.

Our town and children need representation from Chris, especially so now with the looming threat of budget cuts from Hartford.

Chris is on the ballot after collecting over 170 signatures on a petition from Redding Republicans who wanted you to have more choices when you vote. I signed the petition and will be voting for Chris on Sept.12. Please join me, support our children, support our town and support Chris.

Mike Lyons

Orchard Drive

To the Editor:

Chris Parkin was one of the very first people I met when our family moved to Redding two years ago. As the committee chair of Pack 118, Chris demonstrated great enthusiasm, dedication and passion for working with young people. He was very effective at harnessing the talents of various parents and scouts to create a wonderfully enriching and compelling program. In one short year, Chris’ public service greatly benefited my son and our entire family.

Even more memorable though may be how Chris welcomed us and made us feel at home. Chris helped us to meet other people in the pack and was always there with a supportive handshake and smile. As a new family, we are grateful for Chris and others like him that embody what Redding stands for: Community.

Chris is an excellent example of someone who strives to make Redding a welcoming place for families. He understands that education is fundamental to that mission and is working hard now to secure quality schools for all our children.

I hope you join me in supporting Chris for Board of Education.

Jacob Cedusky

Portland Avenue

To the Editor:

We are encouraging the support of Chris Parkin for a BoE seat in the upcoming primary. We have known Chris for the past eight years and have personally experienced his leadership, dedication and enthusiasm for the welfare of our town and children. We’ve witnessed these qualities first hand through his leadership of Scout Troop 118 and various community service in Redding. His passion for our community, combined with his professional background in public policy, has made him the “go to” person in the community for deciphering intricate BoE and BoF deliberations. His position regarding our school needs, while passionate, are founded in reasoned analysis. He has a vested interest in our schools as his young children will remain enrolled for many years to come. He understands that a quality school system, paired with sound financial efficiency, is the bedrock of a community and an essential asset in attracting families to the town.

We are lucky to have a candidate as qualified as Chris Parkin and hope you will join us in voting for him on Sept. 12.

Jackie and Bill Dyar

High Ridge Road

To the Editor:

As towns and schools in Connecticut continue to be faced with evolving and complex challenges of a longer term nature, strong planning is only increasing in importance. Comprehensive long range planning can help a school district anticipate needs and avoid unnecessary budget complications. A master plan should take into account enrollment demographics, infrastructure, mandated programming, technology, curriculum and the financial wherewithal of the community. To create a successful master plan, we must engage knowledgeable individuals that can provide vision and execution for how Redding will be best able to support educational goals in the increasingly challenging fiscal environment in Connecticut.

Unfortunately, under our current representation, Region 9 and Redding’s Long Range Planning Committee has stalled. Inertia to address the future is why Redding needs to consider new voices and fresh-thought leadership.

Electing Christopher Parkin to Redding’s Board of Education ensures there is a strong candidate that will evaluate the ongoing quality of our schools in a fiscally responsible manner. Parkin comes to the position with deep insight into the school’s current needs, the adequacy of the support that the town currently provides and vision for the challenges that both the schools and Redding face in the short and long term. Parkin’s engagement for the past several years with both the Board of Education and the Board of Finance are a testament to his ardent commitment to build the best future for our town.

I urge you to vote in the town’s primary on Sept. 12 for Christopher Parkin for Board of Education. You can be confident that your vote will be for innovation and a long- term vision for Redding and its schools.

Carolyn Baker

Indian Hill Road

To the Editor:

Chris Parkin Deserves a Seat on the Board of Education.

If you’ve attended any of the Redding Board of Education or Board of Finance meetings over the past few years, you probably already know Chris Parkin. Chris not only attends the board meetings regularly but more often than not, he respectfully and articulately offers thoughtful observations and insights with a singular purpose in mind — to advance our schools, maintain Redding’s tradition of excellence and provide today’s children with the same high quality education that previous generations have enjoyed, while protecting property values. Chris also brings to the table many years of relevant experience. He earned an undergraduate degree in public policy from Cornell University and a law degree from UConn. As a practicing attorney, he has represented the interests of students, families, teachers, administrators and school districts. He understands the issues and challenges facing our community and as a father of three children in the Redding schools, he cares deeply about our school system. He has further demonstrated his leadership skills and commitment to the community by serving as a leader of Cub Scout Pack 118 and Boy Scout Troop 15. Chris Parkin deserves a seat on the BOE. He has earned it and the town would be very fortunate to have an individual of his caliber serve on the BOE. Please consider voting for Chris Parkin in the Primary to be held on Sept. 12.

Darrell Bradford

Cross Highway

To the Editor:

Here in Redding, we are extraordinarily blessed to have such an exemplary school system, admirably innovative and responsive educators (from Tom McMorran on down) and a beautiful communal spirit. Unfortunately, we are also burdened by public sector expenses at both state and local levels (and we haven’t yet been forced to bail out Hartford), that imperil our prosperity, our kids’ education and general well-being.

The only solution forward is not to repeat sins of the past, [but] maturely develop a comprehensive and sustainable plan to execute to preserve the gifts mentioned above. I’ve found Chris Parkin to be a candidate that understands this, is willing to confront tough financial decisions, work with all sides and is committed to preserving our greatest asset — our schools. His understanding, realism and commitment are sadly scarce in those who run for any public office. I’m proud to know him and to support his candidacy.

Richard Taub

Black Rock Turnpike

To the Editor:

In Redding, from the earliest age at Redding Elementary School, we teach our children to take care of self, others and environment. From the first time I met Chris Parkin, his advocacy for our children and willingness to stand up for what was best for all inspired me to become more active in our community. I believe that Chris, as a member of the Board of Education, will be accountable to the larger public’s interest — upholding the tenets we teach our Redding children.

Importantly, Chris understands the balance of ensuring all of Redding’s children are granted the programs not only required by law but also meet their unique needs ([weather] they special services or Gifted and Talented). As pressure mounts to uphold educational laws under a tightened state budget, while it won’t be easy, I firmly believe Chris will be logical and rational in his decisions.

I believe Redding is special — the kind of place where neighbors don’t think only of themselves [and] where we take care of others. Chris has demonstrated these values to me through his advocacy and role as a leader of children in our community. I believe that we can count on Chris to represent us all as a member of the BOE.

Leila Herrman