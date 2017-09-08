Letter: Vote for Ed Miller for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

I support nominating Ed Miller for the Board of Finance. Ed has long experience in serving our town on the Board of Education, and has long-range vision for maintaining the excellence of our schools and dealing with endemic problems facing our township such as the stalled Georgetown rehabilitation project. He is open to ideas from all around and finding nuanced solutions in a collaborative spirit while exercising fiscal responsibility.

He also demonstrates a calm and measured temperament which is something we now need on the Board of Finance. A letter to the Pilot last week mentioned “incendiary politics.” It is true: we have seen much of this in Redding, especially in the fraught and contentious BoF (and BoE) meetings and budget negotiations in recent months, which have risen (or sunk) to the level of using profanity in public to characterize comments, and having elected representatives declare they don’t care what you have to say. They reveal lack of vision when they suggest just two ways to raise revenues: Increase taxes or have bake sales (Redding Pilot, Feb. 28).

Effective growth is not just a matter of getting budgets passed, especially not if they entail losing valued teachers and increasing kindergarten classroom sizes. We need a more creative approach. Please vote for Ed’s BoF nomination in the Democratic Primary on Sept. 12.

Todd Trimble

Iris Lane

To the Editor:

As I prepare to leave the Redding Board of Finance after 12 years of service, I am convinced that Ed Miller deserves a seat on that board. It is time for at least one candidate choice that represents families with children in our schools. Families came to Redding believing in the same promise of support for our schools that brought and keep most of us here. That support or lack thereof drives our property values, which all taxpayers are concerned about. It is no surprise that after four years of decreasing investment in our schools, some but not all of it justified by declining enrollment, the demand for our homes has not kept pace with towns around us, and our property values have not recovered as quickly. It is worth considering that a 1% change in taxes will cost or save the average property taxpayer about $125 while a 1% change in the corresponding property market value will be about $6,000.

It is time for a change in attitude between duly elected boards of education and finance, and by board members towards each other and the public. The opinion of families with children and those who support the schools needs to be represented and respected, not dismissed out of hand. Lastly, it is time for transparency in our politics. Saying we support excellence in education is one thing. Respectfully hearing and considering differing opinions and voting to support excellence is another. Criticizing and disrespecting party members for having different views on issues, demanding support for party-nominated candidates — then not supporting the duly chosen caucus nominee, colluding with the opposition party in releasing the party candidate slate before release to the caucus at large and seeking their cross endorsement, is all simple hypocrisy.

Ed Miller is the right choice to represent families and all concerned taxpayers. He will work to change the negative attitude that pervades our boards and he will do so in a transparent, straight forward, honest, plain spoken fashion. Vote for Ed on Sept. 12.

Joe Dolan

Windy Hill Road

To the Editor:

A record number turned out at the recent Democratic caucus to support candidates for the Board of Finance that will bring a new perspective and fresh ideas to the fiscal challenges we face in Redding. The caucus picked the right candidate in Ed Miller.

New leadership is critical on a Board of Finance that in recent years has carelessly slashed education budgets, displayed hostility toward public concern about the fiscal direction of our town, and has shown a complete lack of vision to preserving Redding as a great place to settle and raise a family.

Ed Miller is exactly the leadership we need now. As a member of the Board of Education, Ed has shown interest in and respect for input and opinions from all. He has a vision for the long-term future of Redding. Please vote for Ed Miller on Sept. 12.

Erach Screwvala

Lamppost Drive

To the Editor:

I am writing to support Ed Miller for the Board of Finance. Support for our school system, our town’s greatest asset, has waned under current leadership. Meeting new residents, you will often hear that the main reason they move here is our excellent school system. Maintaining our educational quality is the key to maintaining higher property values. Ed is a supporter of strategic planning for long term educational needs and realizes how important education quality is to the next generation as well as to the town as a whole. His experience on the Board of Education would help restore a culture of collaboration and civility. He is rational, evidence based, fiscally responsible, experienced and forward looking, which is what I believe our town needs.

Jonathan Hopkins

Little Boston Lane

To the Editor:

Ed Miller’s motto is “Keep Redding and its Community Pillars Strong.” It is positive and future forward and inclusive of all in the community. I support Ed Miller for the Board of Finance and I hope you will too.

Caroline Hunter

Chestnut Woods Road

To the Editor:

“According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, there is a definite correlation between school expenditures and home values in any given neighborhood. A report titled “Using Market Valuation to Assess Public School Spending” found that for every dollar spent on public schools in a community, home values increase $20. These findings indicate that additional school expenditures may benefit everyone in the community, whether or not those residents actually have children in the local public-school system.” — PublicSchoolReview.com, March 24, Grace Chen

“Ed (Miller) is the only candidate who will vote to uphold Democratic principles including our key platform position: “We are unwavering in our support of public education as our number one investment. Democratic school board members have supported small classes with individualized instruction and innovative programming such as enrichment, technology enhancements and foreign language study, while at the same time demanding fiscal prudence.” — Ed Miller for Redding Board of Finance

“The cuts that you have seen over the last four years are pinpricks, they are minimal. So, let me give you my response as a numbers person, which is the Board of Finance. Let me give you my response as an absolute passionate defender of, before any of you even thought of moving to Redding, public education in Redding The school budget has been out of control, particularly the Board of Education has been irresponsible. That’s something that has been determined by the Board of Finance. The last four years of cuts have been insignificant.” — Mark Lewis, March 3, Redding Elementary PTA meeting

Over the past four years, the Board of Education has presented budgets that were flat, [had] no increase, or [were] negative. I am not sure how that can be seen as irresponsible.

On April 4, 2017, at the Board of Finance Special Meeting Ward Mazzucco (R) moved and Mark Lewis (D) seconded a motion to reduce the Board of Education budget by an additional $400,000. Ward Mazzucco (R) at the Republican caucus nominated Mark Lewis (D) after he lost the vote at the Democratic caucus. — Just the facts.

On Sept.12, a vote for Ed Miller is a vote for our schools, our property values and a vote to restore civility and respect to our town meetings.

Amy Arnold

Werf Drive

To the Editor:

As an educator, I do my best to reinforce the importance of civility and respect with my students every day. When I vote for someone to represent my interests, I look for a person who treats others with civility and respect. That person is Ed Miller. We need elected officials on our Board of Finance who will treat members of the Board of Ed and town residents with the civility and respect that we all deserve. We need elected officials on the Board of Finance who will trust that the Board of Ed has done their due diligence in forming their budgets. We need elected officials on the Board of Finance who are supportive of our schools, who understand what a precious resource our children are. We need Ed Miller on the Board of Finance. Ed is dedicated to public service, supports our schools, and is fiscally responsible. I urge you join me in voting for Ed Miller at the Democratic Primary on Sept. 12.

Rudd Anderson

Meeker Hill Road

To the Editor:

At the Board of Finance meeting that decided this year’s school budget, Mark Lewis was asked if the presence of all the people who turned out to support our schools meant anything to him. His jaw-dropping answer was, “No.” He said that he didn’t care that those people were at the meeting, he didn’t care what they had to say, he didn’t care what they thought. We were astonished. Clearly, it’s time for a change. Please vote for someone who cares what you think and listens to what you have to say. Please vote for Ed Miller at the Democratic Primary on Sept.12.

Jeff Fligelman

Pocahontas Road

Melinda Irwin