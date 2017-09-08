Letter: Vote for Mark Lewis for Board of Finance

To the Editor:

The Democratic primary is Sept. 12. Mark Lewis has an outstanding record of supporting Redding schools by virtue of his 11 years on the Region 9 BOE, with near perfect attendance and being its chairman for two years. He participated in many Board committees including the Curriculum Committee as its chair, as well as mentoring the Barlow Debate team for the last 14 years.

As a recent member of the Redding Board of Finance, Lewis exhibited a keen understanding of the needs of all taxpayers in Redding and supported modest cuts in the 2017 BOE budget reserve fund. Keep in mind that for the last three years, the Redding BOE has underspent its budget including a reported $800,000 this year before adjustment. Claiming, as some have, that Redding schools are not adequately funded is simply fiction.

Join me in supporting Mark Lewis as the Democratic candidate for the four year term on the Board of Finance.

Peter Bonfanti

Umpawaug Road

To the Editor:

During my five years on the Redding Elementary School PTA executive board, before becoming a member of the Redding BoE, I spent a good deal of time raising parent and community awareness of BoE activity, our school budgets and referenda. To say that I put out a lot of “VOTE” signs is an understatement. During this time, I came across a number of yellow “Vote YES for Barlow” signs, and noticed that they were paid for by Mark Lewis. You may still see some of these old signs around town each year. Mark has been supporting education in Redding for at least the decade that I’ve been involved in our schools and I am confident that he values the excellent schools we have here. Please don’t confuse concern for our town’s fiscal well-being and financial propriety with a lack of concern for our schools. A Board of Finance member needs to be able to balance both of these needs, and that’s why I will vote for Mark Lewis on Sept. 12 and would encourage you to do the same.

Gwen Denny

Wayside Lane

To the Editor:

Redding needs Mark Lewis to stay on the Board of Finance. All Democrats must to get to the polls to vote for him on Sept. 12. Mark not only talks about, but acts on, all things important to core Redding values — fiscal responsibility, quality education, environmental protection, infrastructure maintenance and improvement. He knows the issues and offers excellent ideas and solutions.

Mark has proven not only his deep concern and care for our town, but has demonstrated great competence working to make Redding the best it can be through his consistent involvement since his arrival 14 years ago.

This is in great contrast to his opponent who, as an elected Board of Ed member, missed more than half of the scheduled meetings. This angers me, as it should everyone who put his or her faith in him to be an active [and] engaged board member. Attendance at meetings is not the sole qualification but not attending [meetings] should disqualify a potential candidate. No matter how qualified that candidate is, the person is completely useless to the board and the community, if he is not present and engaged in the work.

During Mark’s 11 years on Region 9, he risen through the ranks, holding treasurer, vice-chair and board chair positions. His attendance was excellent, along with his performance. During that time, he was instrumental in the Barlow construction completion, creating the climate where budgets are passed on the first try and many other forward thinking projects.

He now sits on the Board of Finance where he has proven his worthiness. His deep involvement puts him in a much better position than his opponent who would have to learn the ropes before he could fully function.

Finance board members have tremendous power, determining the quality and direction of our town for their term, with impact way beyond their tenure.

Redding is in your hands.This primary will set the path for the future.

Redding needs Mark Lewis on the BOF.

Peggy Zamore

Kimberly Drive

To the Editor:

I urge Redding Democrats to come out to vote for Mark Lewis in the primary for the Board of Finance on Sept. 12.

Mark Lewis has worked hard for all of Redding — students, families, seniors and homeowners –– as a member of the Board of Finance and the Region 9 Board of Education. He deserves your vote to keep his seat on the Board of Finance.

Mark is the reality-based candidate for the Board of Finance. He scrutinizes budgets, balancing the town’s needs with the town’s revenues — both now and into the future. We need his knowledge, honesty and concern for all the things that keep Redding such a special place to live: excellent schools, open space, efficient town government and a careful approach to taxes.

Let’s keep the Board of Finance working for all of Redding. Please vote to keep Mark Lewis on the Board of Finance.

Tina Miller

Seventy Acre Road

To the Editor:

Attention registered Redding Democrats: Please don’t be deceived by the rhetoric going around about the decline of our Redding schools and the fact that we are having difficulty selling homes in Redding because of it. As a top producing Redding realtor for over 20 years, I can assure you that is hardly the case. There are many reasons Redding real estate is slow but the quality of our school system is certainly not one of them.

Mark Lewis has been a dedicated public servant serving on the Region 9 Board for 11 years and now sits on the Board of Finance. He makes fiscally responsible decisions that benefit both the schools and the Town of Redding. His seat is being challenged in the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, Sept.12. Please make your way to the polls to support him. We need members on the Board of Finance who look at the larger picture; not just school budgets. Please note that if you are a registered unaffiliated voter, you can change your registration to vote in the Democratic Primary up until Sept.11.

Margi Esten