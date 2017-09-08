Parents invited to discuss issues facing Easton and Redding kids

Easton Redding Community Care Coalition (ERCCC) is meeting for the first time this school year on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. in the Joel Barlow High School choral room.

Parents will learn about ERCCC’s mission and goals. Parents, school personnel, law enforcement officials and the Board of Educations are working together to support students and discourage dangerous teen behaviors.

Jeff Brown, wellness teacher at Barlow, is the guest speaker at the first meeting. He will educate us about potentially dangerous behaviors and substance abuse affecting our students.

He will also inform us about the Joel Barlow High School Wellness Department curriculum and how the complex issues are being addressed.

Join in this important discussion. If you would like to be on the ERCCC email distribution list, send an email to [email protected].