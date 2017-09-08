Vote for John Reilly for Board of Education

To the Editor:

John Reilly will make an outstanding advocate for all of our children and will be mindful of my tax dollars and yours, and that’s why I’m voting for him to serve on our Board of Education on Sept. 12.

John is dedicated, level-headed and works well with a wide variety of people. He takes the time to do his homework and fully understands the issues facing our schools, our town and our state. As a parent of young children, I think he’ll be especially sensitive to the concerns of parents. I hope you’ll join me in giving John your vote for school board.

Sean Wanat