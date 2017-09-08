The Redding Pilot

Vote for John Reilly for Board of Education

By Redding Pilot on September 8, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

John Reilly will make an outstanding advocate for all of our children and will be mindful of my tax dollars and yours, and that’s why I’m voting for him to serve on our Board of Education on Sept. 12.   

John is dedicated, level-headed and works well with a wide variety of people. He takes the time to do his homework and fully understands the issues facing our schools, our town and our state. As a parent of young children, I think he’ll be especially sensitive to the concerns of parents. I hope you’ll join me in giving John your vote for school board.

Sean Wanat

Long Ridge Road

 

Related posts:

  1. Letter: What will happen due to continued school cuts?
  2. Commentary: School budget cuts are unacceptable, I am voting no
  3. Letter: On the Region 9 boiler replacement permitting issue
  4. Letter: Irreperable damage by the Board of Finance

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: Vote for Chris Parkin for Board of Education Next Post Vote for Laura Hoeing for Board of Education
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress