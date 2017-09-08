Vote for Laura Hoeing for Board of Education

To the Editor:

I am writing to support Laura Hoeing in her candidacy for the Redding Board of Education. Laura is a lifelong Connecticut resident and has been in Redding for over twelve years. She has been actively involved in politics as well as local groups such as the Redding Neighbors & Newcomers, the Planning Commission and the League of Women Voters and has served as a Redding Deputy Registrar since 2014.

In addition to all of those activities, her job and volunteer hours, Laura is also a wife and mother to five children whose ages span from 7 to 16 years old. As such, she has children in the elementary, middle and high schools giving her an insider’s perspective of each facility. Laura consistently attends Board of Education meetings and numerous forums on all aspects of our schools.

Laura has a vested interest in making sure Redding schools are providing the best education possible for our children, especially in these tough economic times. To say that Laura is passionate about our town and, specifically. about the quality of our schools, would be an understatement.

I am proud to support Laura Hoeing for Board of Education and ask that you support her in the Sept.12 primary.

Lisa Bartro

Beck Road

To the Editor:

Laura Hoeing is the type of leader we need on our Board of Education: A parent, community volunteer and concerned citizen. Laura has lived in our town for over a decade and understands the issues facing our community. With five children spread throughout our three schools, Laura has a vested interest in ensuring the continued success of Redding’s education system. Over the last five years, Laura has continually served her community; on the Planning Commission, as Deputy Registrar and on the Republican Town Committee. In our town, merit and results is what has guided Redding, not politics or ideology.

Laura is able to connect with all generations, understands a broad range of public policy issues on both the local and state level, and will bring a fresh and better approach to the Redding Board of Education. In the Sept.12 primary, vote Laura Hoeing for Redding Board of Education.

John I. Board