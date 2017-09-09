The Redding Pilot

Girls swimming: Brookfield 110, Joel Barlow 75

By Redding Pilot on September 9, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The competition came early, as the Joe Barlow High girls swimming and diving team lost 110-75 to Brookfield on Friday, Sep.7, at the Weston Middle School pool.

The Falcons earned several first-place finished. Sarah Weinstein won the 100-yard butterfly in one minute, 19.81 seconds.

Sarah Witherbee did likewise in the 100 free in 1:04.56. She and Deirdre Grob, Rebecca Lee and Julia Cheung combined to win the 200 free relay in 1:55.38.

Megan Zappulla did likewise in the 100 backstroke in 1:14.55 and Cheung won the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.78.

Hayden Beach, Weinstein, Krissty Kudej ans Zappulla won the 400 free relay in 4:53.10

 

Related posts:

  1. Girls swimming: Bobcats sink Barlow
  2. Boys golf: Barlow beats Brookfield
  3. Girls swimming: Rebels ward off Falcons
  4. Barlow needs one more win

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls volleyball: Joel Barlow 3, Weston 0
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress