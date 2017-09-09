Heritage Center News and Activities

Please note…. Due to voting at the Community Center, there will be no lunch served on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Opera Talk — Tuesday, Sept.12 at 10 a.m. Jean Schroeder will launch her new season of free opera talks. If interested, contact the office prior to Sept. 12.

Reiki — Linda and Jay Lubin, certified reiki practitioners, will be presenting a talk and demonstration at the Heritage Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. By sharing their knowledge, the Lubins hope to demystify the art of Reiki and help people benefit from the practice. They offer Reiki sessions at the Heritage Center on most Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment at $75 per hour. To schedule a private session or to register for their free presentation on Sept. 12, contact the office.

Medicare Choices — The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) will be at the Heritage Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. to present information about medicare and what’s new for the 2017-18 program year. Register by Sept. 12 for this free event.

Maritime Center and IMAX — Join the excursion to Norwalk’s Maritime Center and IMAX theater on Monday, Sept. 18. Meet inside the main entrance to the museum at 10 a.m. to receive an admission bracelet, then begin an independent exploration of the museum and aquarium. At 11 a.m. watch the IMAX movie, “Secret Ocean,” produced by the Jacques Cousteau Foundation. After the movie, feel free to explore more of the facility, have lunch and stay until closing time. Senior groups are being honored during September for an admission rate of $13 ($15 if the group is less than 10 people). Sign up at Heritage Center office by Sept. 11 with an admission fee of $13. Carpooling is advised.

Flu clinic — The Bethel Visiting Nurse Association will be offering flu shots at the Community Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring an insurance card.

Getting Organized — Professional organizer Kerri Colombo will be at the Heritage Center at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to share the lessons she’s learned through her years of helping clients organize, and in some cases, empty their homes. Participants will learn why so much piles up in their homes and how to sift through the clutter to create the life they want to live. Kerri has appeared on The Learning Channel and has worked with Hartford Hospital’s Institute of Living. Register now to attend this free workshop.

Book Discussion — Finish up those summer reads and join the Heritage Center book discussion group at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. The group will discuss their summer reading and inspire others to delve into a new book. RSVP to the host, Dona Able, at [email protected]).

State Legislature — Join the forum with local state representatives Will Duff and Adam Dunsby at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 as they discuss actions happening in Hartford and take questions. R.S.V.P. at the Heritage Center office by Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Yoga for the Rest of Us — Jean Rexford will be back in a few weeks to conduct her free yoga program. Her 45-minute gentle classes will be held in the Community Room at noon on: Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10, 24, and 31. RSVP to the Heritage Center office.

The week ahead…

Monday, Sept. 11

9 a.m. — Mah Jongg

9 a.m. — Introduction to Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

2 p.m. — Clay Art*

Tuesday, Sept. 12

9:30 a.m. — Beginning Spanish*

10 a.m. — Opera talk

10 a.m. — Needle Works (knitting, crocheting, etc.)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Massage and Acupuncture* (sessions available by appointment)

10:30 a.m. to noon — Spanish* (for those with some knowledge of the language)

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Sept. 13

8:50 a.m. — Yoga*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Drawing and sketching*

10 a.m. — Current Events Discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (must reserve one week in advance)

1 p.m. — Medicare choices information (presented by the RVNA)

Thursday, Sept. 14

10 a.m. — Quilting

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon Quilting Bee

Friday, Sept. 15

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration at 203-938-9725.

Information

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 to noon. Stop by the office in the Community Center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. There is also a free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services. The van operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pick up at 9 a.m. and last take home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday mornings runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center at least a week in advance to schedule a ride.