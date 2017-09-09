Police Log: Stolen car, Burglary, Driving while intoxicated and speeding

Stolen car

The stolen motor vehicle from Aug. 28, a grey 2002 Toyota Tacoma pick-up, was recovered in Waterbury. It was stolen from a private driveway in the Hopewell Woods road area. At this point, no arrests have been made.

Burglary

There was a burglary on Aug.31 from a private residence on Middle Brook Pond Road. Electronics were stolen. The case is under investigation.

Driving while intoxicated and speeding

On Sept. 2, a vehicle stopped for speeding and erratic operation on Black Rock Turnpike and Route 58. Police arrested Peter Meehan, 18, from Redding. He failed field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit for someone who is 21, yet he is only 18. He was released on $50 with a court date of Sept. 14.

Motor vehicle theft

On Aug. 28, there was a theft from motor vehicle on Black Rock Turnpike. An iPhone was stolen from a car at the Ridge Market. The case is being investigated.

Stats:

Total calls — 208

Animal control investigation — 8

Assault — 0

Untimely death — 0

Assist EMS — 9

Assist Fire — 4

Home and business alarms — 11

Missing person — 1

Motor vehicle accidents — 3

Suspicious vehicle/person — 11

Crisis intervention — 0

Traffic offenses: