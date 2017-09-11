Letter: Autonomous and electric vehicles may be coming

To the Editor:

On June 28, Gov. Malloy signed Public Act 17-96 authorizing testing of autonomous vehicles in four Connecticut municipalities; our State Sen. Toni Boucher co-sponsored this future-looking transportation initiative.

On Aug.17, our development team TILL hosted a panel on the future of suburban mobility at the Unitarian Church in Westport, with support from Indivisible CT4. The evening featured young innovators working on electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and the physical Internet; the focus was economic opportunity and ecological impact.

Transportation contributes 26% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Promoting local jobs that reduce car-based commuting positively impacts climate change, local air quality and our physical health and safety. The advent of smartphones prefigures the economic opportunity technological innovation ignites, highlighting how suburban communities — far removed from research hubs and tech centers — can nonetheless benefit from the transportation revolution already underway.

The cellular phone was introduced in 1973; its purpose was telephony. Nearly half a century later, the smartphone is a handheld app store generating a $51 billion app economy (2016).

The take-away: technology invents, culture/society adopts and adapts, generating unanticipated opportunity and productivity. Thus far, cities have been the primary sites of AV testing, yet spatially diffuse, low-density suburbs poorly served by fixed transit systems are natural candidates for the nimble mobility transportation innovation offers.

Our suburban communities can be at the forefront of this new economy — vital not only for future prosperity but also to sustain independence and quality of life for aging residents facing limited mobility options.

Jane Philbrick